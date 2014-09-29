* BSE index falls 0.11 pct; NSE ends 0.12 pct lower
* FIIs in biggest selling streak since May
* Travel companies surge on Modi's visa plans
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares fell on Monday as
rate-sensitive firms such as ICICI Bank Ltd felt the
pinch a day ahead of the central bank's policy review, but
exporters such as IT firms and drugmakers cashed in on the
rupee's weakness.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep
interest rates on hold on Tuesday, with the focus expected to be
on the tone of its policy statement as Governor Raghuram Rajan
has reiterated his commitment to tame inflation.
Adding to the caution, foreign investors were net sellers
for four consecutive sessions, totalling over $500 million,
according to exchange data, their biggest selling streak since
May.
"Governor Rajan is not in a hurry to cut rates but the RBI
has nearly nine months or so before the Fed raises rates. During
this period the central bank is expected to use proactive
measures to loosen rates and let the economy stabilise," said
Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities.
Concerns about earlier-than-expected U.S. rate hikes are
expected to increase after an upward revision to U.S. economic
growth estimates in the second quarter, while political unrest
in Hong Kong could weigh on regional shares.
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.11 percent, or
29.21 points, at 26,597.11, a fourth session of fall in five.
The broader NSE index lost 0.12 percent, or 9.95
points, to close at 7,958.90.
Interest rate sensitive stocks led the declines. The tone of
RBI's statement could be important in setting expectations about
when the central bank would lower interest rates.
For now, analysts do not expect a rate cut until the
April-June quarter.
ICICI Bank lost 1.3 percent, HDFC Bank fell 0.8
percent, Kotak Mahindra Bank closed down 2.1 percent,
while Axis Bank was 0.9 percent lower.
Among the other major losers, automaker Maruti Suzuki India
declined 1 percent, while Hero MotoCorp fell
1.3 percent.
Real estate developer DLF Ltd ended 2.6 percent
lower.
Exporters rose on hopes a weak rupee would boost their
profits.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 3.6 percent,
while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended higher 3.1
percent.
Strides Arcolab Ltd surged 9 percent after the
company said it had agreed to buy smaller rival Shasun
Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-stock deal, and on news
that a special dividend would be considered at a board meet on
Oct. 7.
Travel companies also gained after Prime Minister Narendra
Modi said in New York on Sunday that India would allow visas on
arrival for U.S. citizens, boosting expectations of a rise in
profits for the sector.
Cox & Kings surged 10.9 percent, Thomas Cook
(India) jumped 5.5 percent, while Mahindra Holidays
and Resorts gained 7.4 percent.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar surges anew, euro zone data eyed
* Brent falls below $97 on weak Chinese data
* Dollar broadly stronger; Hong Kong unrest weighs
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)