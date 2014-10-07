* BSE index falls 1.11 pct; NSE index down 1.17 pct
* Banking, metal and infrastructure stocks fall
* Tyre companies gain; Apollo Tyre up 6 pct
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Oct 7 Indian shares fell for a second
straight session on Tuesday to their lowest closing level in
nearly two months as cyclical stocks such as Hindalco Industries
declined ahead of the earnings reporting season.
Banking, metal and infrastructure stocks were among the
leading losers ahead of July-September results from Infosys Ltd
on Friday, which traditionally kicks off the earnings
reporting season in India.
Adding to the woes, overseas investors had been net sellers
in four out of the last five sessions. Foreign investors sold
Indian shares worth $25.5 million on Wednesday, exchange and
regulatory data showed.
Also weighing on sentiment, Credit Suisse Private Banking
And Wealth Management Investments - Asia Pacific downgraded
India to "neutral" from "outperform" on Oct. 1, citing "rich"
valuations after a sharp rally post-elections. Markets were
closed from Thursday to Monday because of holidays.
"There is a selling pressure and people are looking to churn
portfolio. Earnings would be the next big trigger, while
upcoming state-election results will also have an impact. The
undercurrent is still positive," said Suresh Parmar, head,
institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.11 percent at
26,271.97, while the broader NSE index fell 1.17
percent to 7,852.40.
Cyclical stocks such as metals led the fall. Hindalco
Industries closed down 4.5 percent and Tata Steel Ltd
ended lower 1.9 percent on concerns about weaker
growth in China.
Among other cyclical stocks, banks and infrastructure
companies also witnessed selling pressure. Bank of Baroda
ended 3.6 percent lower, while State Bank of India
closed down 2.4 percent.
Infosys, which is set to report its second-quarter earnings
on Friday, fell 0.4 percent.
Infrastructure stocks continued their fall. Larsen & Toubro
closed 2.2 percent lower, falling for the fourth
straight session as investors changed appetite from core
infrastructure-related companies. However, L&T is still up 32
percent so far this year.
However, tyre makers gained as natural rubber prices in the
local market are near their lowest level in five years. Apollo
Tyres closed up 6 percent, while JK Tyre and
Industries gained 4.4 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)