* BSE index gains 1.49 pct; NSE index up 1.5 pct
* Financial services stocks gain; SBI up 2.8 pct
* Tech stocks lower ahead of Infosys earnings on Friday
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Oct 9 Indian shares rose 1.5 percent on
Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as hopes the
Federal Reserve would not rush into raising U.S. interest rates
boosted heavyweight banks and blue chips such as Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd.
Minutes from the Fed's meeting in September published on
Wednesday appeared to signal that concerns about the dual
threats of a stronger dollar and weaker global economy could
potentially push back a tightening in U.S. monetary policy.
The stock market gains were the biggest since Sept. 18 and
were led by blue-chip stocks hit the most during a three-session
sell-off that brought the indexes to their lowest close in two
months on Wednesday.
Investors now await the start of April-June earnings, with
Infosys Ltd set to kickstart results on Friday.
"Today's rally was basically mirroring the U.S. and regional
stocks. Earnings would be the next key trigger. The overall
sentiment is positive over the last several months, which pushed
valuations," said Daljeet S Kohli, head of research, at
IndiaNivesh.
"We advise clients to have a wait and watch approach and
stick to quality stocks," Kohli said.
The benchmark BSE index gained 1.49 percent at
26,637.28, while the broader NSE index closed up 1.5
percent at 7,960.55.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, which fell 16.11
percent between Sept. 1 and Wednesday, gained 8.4 percent after
it won a $1.28 billion contract, which is about 7-8 percent of
its total order book.
Banks were among other major gainers. State Bank of India
closed 2.8 percent higher while ICICI Bank
gained 2.75 percent.
Other infrastructure companies also rose. Larsen and Toubro
gained 2.7 percent while GVK Power and Infrastructure
Ltd closed up 3.1 percent.
Hindalco Industries, which fell 15.6 percent
between Sept. 1 and Wednesday, closed 6.1 percent higher.
Shares in Cummins India closed 4.74 percent higher
after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold" and
added it to the top picks in the industrial and manufacturing
sector.
However, technology stocks fell ahead of Infosys Ltd's
earnings on Friday. Infosys fell 0.1 percent, adding
to its 4.7 percent fall in the previous session, while Wipro Ltd
closed down 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)