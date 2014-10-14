* BSE index falls 0.13 pct; NSE index down 0.26 pct

* Technology stocks decline on profit taking

* Reliance Industries, financial stocks gain

By Indulal PM

MUMBAI, Oct 14 Indian shares edged down on Tuesday as DLF plunged after the market regulator banned it from tapping capital markets, although broader losses were capped as Reliance Industries gained after better-than-expected earnings and lenders rose on easing inflation.

Sentiment was weak across the globe as deepening worries about the health of the global economy dragged Wall Street, Europe and Japan lower.

Adding to the concerns, foreign institutional investors, who have invested $13.7 billion this year, turned net sellers. Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $110 million on Monday, their fourth session of selling in five.

"Markets should trade range-bound in the near-term. However, an expectation of growth picking up in India will lead to higher valuations," said Dipen Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak Securities.

"Export-oriented companies should be able to report better numbers, while domestic infrastructure companies will still see some tough time."

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.13 percent to 26,349.33, while the broader NSE index ended 0.26 percent lower at 7,864.

Technology stocks led the fall as investors took profits after a two-day rally. Infosys Ltd, which gained 8.1 percent in the last two sessions after reporting its quarterly earnings on Friday, fell 0.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services closed down 0.6 percent.

DLF shares plunged as much as 30 percent to their all-time low after the market regulator barred the country's largest listed property developer from tapping capital markets for three years.

Sesa Sterlite closed down 0.12 percent after the Supreme Court reiterated a prior ruling that all iron ore mined in Goa before 2007 belonged to the western state. The stock fell as much as 12.4 percent during the day.

However, Reliance Industries gained 0.4 percent after the company's July-September earnings beat estimates.

Interest rate-sensitive stocks rose with State Bank of India gaining 1.5 percent after government data showed retail inflation eased in September.

Retail inflation eased to a near five-year low last month, helped by a moderation in food and fuel prices, but the risk of price shocks is expected to prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates soon.

Bajaj Auto shares ended 2.7 percent higher after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy" from "underperform" ahead of the company's September-quarter earnings.

For additional stocks on the move double click

FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar recovers after U.S. sell-off * Oil falls below $88 after IEA cuts demand forecasts * Growth fears weigh on major shares, dollar up after big slide * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on:

U.S. company news European company news

Forex news Global Economy news

Technology news Telecoms news

Media news Banking news

Politics/General Asia Macro data (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)