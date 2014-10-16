* BSE index falls 1.33 pct; NSE index down 1.47 pct
* Metals, mining stocks fall on weak global prices
* DLF gains on value-buying after slumping to record low
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Oct 16 Indian shares fell for a second
consecutive session on Thursday, as companies seen most exposed
to the global economy such as Hindalco Industries and
Sesa Sterlite declined tracking a downturn in global
markets.
Markets across the world remained weak on worries about
global economic growth and the end of U.S. stimulus.
Adding to the concerns, overseas investors sold a net $113
million on Tuesday, their third consecutive session of sales,
raising fears they were turning more cautious about emerging
markets after purchasing Indian shares through the year.
However, following exit polls after Maharashtra and Haryana
elections, traders expect the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) to form governments in the two states, giving a further
push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms agenda.
The BJP is set to emerge as the largest party in the two
state legislatures where it has traditionally been weak, exit
polls showed.
"Today, the global cues were so bad and we have been seeing
one-sided selling from overseas investors. However, we are
expecting positive outcome from the two state elections, which
will bring back some confidence among investors," said Suresh
Parmar, head, institutional investors at KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index closed 1.33 percent lower
at 25,999.34, while the broader NSE index fell 1.47
percent to 7,748.20.
Markets were closed on Wednesday for state elections.
Metals and mining companies led the losses. Hindalco closed
down 5.7 percent and Tata Steel ended 3.7 percent down
on weak international prices. Sesa Sterlite closed 4.2 percent
lower.
London copper hit a six-month low while iron ore
futures in China and Singapore extended losses with
mounting concerns over global growth.
Oil and gas explorers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp
and Reliance Industries Ltd fell after
international crude prices hit a four-year low.
Reliance fell 3.2 percent, while ONGC closed down 1.3
percent.
Sell-off was also seen in heavyweights as investors
preferred to take profits. Larsen & Toubro ended 1.1
percent lower and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd closed
down 2.8 percent.
However, DLF Ltd rebounded and closed up 5.2
percent, on value-buying after slumping 28.6 percent to a record
low on Tuesday after the securities regulator banned it from the
capital markets for three years over violations related to
disclosures for its 2007 listing.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)