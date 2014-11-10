* BSE index gains 0.02 pct; NSE ends 0.09 pct higher
* BSE index marks fifth record high in six sessions
* Sun Pharma hits all-time high after unit Taro's results
* Railway stocks rally after Modi appoints new minister
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 10 Indian shares hit record highs on
Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to expand his
cabinet raised further hopes for economic reforms, but gave up
most of their gains towards the end of the session as investors
booked profits.
The BSE index earlier rose as much as 0.57 percent
to a record high of 28,027.96, its fifth all-time high in six
sessions.
Modi beefed up his cabinet on Sunday, appointing a separate
defence minister to spur military modernization and free Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley to focus on the budget and reforms to
revive the economy.
The larger cabinet was welcomed by business groups impatient
for the Modi government to get the economy out of a long
slowdown.
But traders also said the temptation to book profits was
high ahead of consumer inflation data on Wednesday and given
recent strong gains. The BSE index has gained 32.30 percent this
year making India the best performing equity market in Asia.
"The freedom to chose cabinet underscores Modi's ability to
take fast decisions. This phase of profit-taking would not last
for long," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a
research and fund advisory firm.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.02 percent, or 6.10 points,
to end at 27,874.73.
The broader NSE index edged up 0.09 percent, or 7.25
points, to end at 8,344.25, also marking its record close.
Among top gainers, ITC Ltd, the country's largest
cigarette maker, surged 4.5 percent on hopes India's new health
minister may not pursue a much speculated tax increase.
Other defensive stocks also led the gains as investors
turned to safe havens amid string of record highs on indexes.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 1.9 percent
higher after earlier hitting an all-time high of 932.5 rupees
after unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries' results.
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Hindustan Unilever
Ltd ended up 1.3 percent each.
Among other stocks, Jet Airways Ltd rose 6.9
percent on results and fund raising plan.
Crompton Greaves Ltd gained 2.8 percent after the
company said it would seek shareholder approval to hike foreign
portfolio investment limit.
Also, railway stocks rallied after the appointment of new
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu stoked hopes for reforms and
investment into the sector, traders said.
Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd shares surged 9.1
percent, while Titagarh Wagons Ltd rose 4.2 percent.
However among stocks that fell, Larsen and Toubro Ltd
fell 2.1 percent after the company's July-September
earnings missed analyst's estimates.
Investors also booked profits in recent outperformers such
as Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which fell 3.8 percent,
and Tata Motors, down 2.1 percent.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar lower, franc within sight of SNB ceiling vs euro
* Brent climbs towards $84 on Ukraine, Libya tensions
* Asian shares firm after sound US data
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Anand Basu)