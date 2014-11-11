* BSE index gains 0.13 pct; NSE ends 0.22 pct higher * Indian inflation seen cooling further in Oct * Non-banking fin companies gain; RBI rules on expected lines By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 11 Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday as rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank rose on hopes lower retail inflation data would lead to early interest rate cuts, although profit-taking prevented the indexes from hitting further record highs. Meanwhile, non-banking finance companies like Housing Development Finance Corporation also rose after the central bank unveiled rules on bad loans and capital requirements that came largely along expected lines. Traders say volumes will remain muted until India releases data on Wednesday on retail inflation, which is expected to slow to a record low of 5.80 percent in October, according to a Reuters poll. That is expected to intensify calls for an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India at its next policy review on Dec. 2. "Market is discounting a fall in inflation and a resultant decrease in interest rates," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.13 percent to end at 27,910.06. The broader NSE index rose 0.22 percent to end at 8,362.65, also marking a record closing high. Rate-sensitive stocks led the gains on hopes lower retail inflation data would enable the central bank to go for early rate cuts. ICICI Bank ended up 1.6 percent while HDFC Bank gained 0.4 percent. Among state-run banks, Bank of Baroda rose 2.7 percent while Punjab National Bank advanced 3.4 percent. Some auto stocks gained with Mahindra and Mahindra rising 2.4 percent while Larsen and Toubro gained 1.1 percent. Non-banking finance companies also rose. India raised the minimum capital requirement for so-called shadow banks and tightened rules on deposits and bad loans on Monday, but the rules were largely within expectations. Housing Development Finance Corporation gained 1.2 percent, while IDFC ended 2.7 percent higher. Shriram Transport gained 4.9 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services rose 1.1 percent. However, among decliners, Jet Airways fell 2.5 percent on profit-taking after Monday's 6.9 percent surge after September-quarter results. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar hits 7-year high vs yen on renewed risk appetite * Brent trades around $82, just above recent four-year low * Japan shares outperform, crude continues drop * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Sunil Nair)