* BSE index falls 0.24 pct; NSE ends 0.3 pct down
* Oil explorers fall after Brent hits four-year low
* Retail inflation, industrial output on expected lines
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 13 Indian shares fell on Thursday,
retreating from a record high hit in the previous session as
state-run oil companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corp
declined after the government raised factory gate taxes on
petrol and diesel.
India raised factory gate taxes on petrol and diesel, by
1.50 rupees a litre each, to boost federal revenues and contain
budget borrowing that could put off a likely cut in the retail
prices of the two fuels.
Traders said the fall in retail inflation and a rebound in
industrial production were on expected lines, dousing hopes of a
rate cut by the central bank in its policy review on Dec. 2.
Retail inflation, which the Reserve Bank of
India tracks in setting lending rates, slowed to 5.52 percent in
October, while industrial output unexpectedly grew
2.5 percent year on year in September.
"Some profit-taking is seen but general bias remains
positive. I think market will next focus on RBI policy, newly
appointed cabinet ministers and winter session of parliament"
said Phani Sekhar, fund manager at Angel Broking.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.24 percent down,
after marking an all-time high of 28,126.48 on Wednesday.
The broader NSE index lost 0.3 percent, retreating
from its record high of 8,415.05 in the previous session.
Shares of state-run oil companies lead the declines after
the tax hike and earnings.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd slumped 6.3 percent,
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd dropped 4.6 percent, while
Indian Oil Corp fell 4.4 percent.
Separately, oil explorers fell, amid fears of lower
realisations after Brent crude hit a four-year low below $80 a
barrel.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp lost 2 percent, Reliance
Industries fell 0.5 percent and Cairn India
lost 3.6 percent.
Rate-sensitive stocks also fell after retail inflation and
factory output came in as expected, lowering hopes of any
immediate interest rate cuts by the central bank.
Housing Development Finance Corp fell 1.2 percent
while ICICI Bank ended 0.9 percent lower.
Axis Bank rose 1.6 percent and State Bank of India
lost 1 percent.
Tata Motors also fell 1 percent on caution ahead
of its September-quarter earnings on Friday.
Among gainers, National Aluminium Co rose 3
percent after its September-quarter net profit rose 91 percent
to 3.42 billion rupees.
