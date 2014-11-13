* BSE index falls 0.24 pct; NSE ends 0.3 pct down * Oil explorers fall after Brent hits four-year low * Retail inflation, industrial output on expected lines By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 13 Indian shares fell on Thursday, retreating from a record high hit in the previous session as state-run oil companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corp declined after the government raised factory gate taxes on petrol and diesel. India raised factory gate taxes on petrol and diesel, by 1.50 rupees a litre each, to boost federal revenues and contain budget borrowing that could put off a likely cut in the retail prices of the two fuels. Traders said the fall in retail inflation and a rebound in industrial production were on expected lines, dousing hopes of a rate cut by the central bank in its policy review on Dec. 2. Retail inflation, which the Reserve Bank of India tracks in setting lending rates, slowed to 5.52 percent in October, while industrial output unexpectedly grew 2.5 percent year on year in September. "Some profit-taking is seen but general bias remains positive. I think market will next focus on RBI policy, newly appointed cabinet ministers and winter session of parliament" said Phani Sekhar, fund manager at Angel Broking. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.24 percent down, after marking an all-time high of 28,126.48 on Wednesday. The broader NSE index lost 0.3 percent, retreating from its record high of 8,415.05 in the previous session. Shares of state-run oil companies lead the declines after the tax hike and earnings. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd slumped 6.3 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd dropped 4.6 percent, while Indian Oil Corp fell 4.4 percent. Separately, oil explorers fell, amid fears of lower realisations after Brent crude hit a four-year low below $80 a barrel. Oil and Natural Gas Corp lost 2 percent, Reliance Industries fell 0.5 percent and Cairn India lost 3.6 percent. Rate-sensitive stocks also fell after retail inflation and factory output came in as expected, lowering hopes of any immediate interest rate cuts by the central bank. Housing Development Finance Corp fell 1.2 percent while ICICI Bank ended 0.9 percent lower. Axis Bank rose 1.6 percent and State Bank of India lost 1 percent. Tata Motors also fell 1 percent on caution ahead of its September-quarter earnings on Friday. Among gainers, National Aluminium Co rose 3 percent after its September-quarter net profit rose 91 percent to 3.42 billion rupees. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen stuck near lows on talk of Japanese snap election * Brent oil hits four-year low below $80, awaits OPEC * Asian shares resilient after soft China data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu and Sunil Nair)