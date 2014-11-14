* BSE and NSE index gain 0.38 pct each
* Foreign investors pump over $15 bln in stocks this year
* SBI rises to over five-month high on Q2 asset quality
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 14 Indian shares ended at a record
closing high on Friday as foreign investors continued to pile
into domestically oriented blue-chips such as Asian Paints Ltd
amid a slide in crude oil prices and data showing
easing wholesale inflation.
Overseas investors bought shares worth 6.90 billion rupees
($112 million) on Thursday, bringing their total purchase in
stocks to $15.12 billion so far in 2014. They have also pumped
in $23.15 billion in debt so far, regulatory data showed.
Hopes for easing inflation are also helping spur share
gains. Data on Friday showed the wholesale price index
rose an annual 1.77 percent last month, its slowest
since September 2009, while data on Wednesday showed consumer
prices rose at the slowest rate on record.
India will also benefit from Brent sliding below $77
per barrel to its four-year low, as it imports more than
two-thirds of its fuel requirements.
"Flows are positive on all counts as India stands out on
growth prospects versus other emerging markets. The rally should
extend," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at
Future Generali India Life Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.38 percent higher,
marking its all-time closing high of 28,046.66.
The broader NSE index also gained 0.38 percent to
end at a record closing high of 8,389.90.
Domestic oriented stocks led the gains. Asian Paints rose
4.3 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended 1.9
percent higher.
Coal India rose 2.7 percent, while GAIL (India)
rose 2.8 percent.
State Bank of India ended 2.5 percent higher after
earlier marking its highest level since May 26, on
better-than-expected asset quality due to lower slippages and
restructuring in the July-September quarter.
Shares in its associate units also surged after the lender
said it was close to coming up with a roadmap on associate bank
mergers.
State Bank of Travancore surged 6.6 percent, State
Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur jumped 2.7 percent, while
State Bank of Mysore soared 5.6 percent.
SBI's results also improved sentiment towards other
state-run banks. Bank of Baroda rose 1.5 percent, while
Punjab National Bank ended up 0.4 percent.
Among decliners, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell
2.4 percent and Cipla lost 2.3 percent after their
July-Sept earnings disappointed investors.
(Editing by Anand Basu)