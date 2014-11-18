* BSE index rises to record high of 28,282.85
* NSE index marks all-time high of 8,454.50
* Domestic-oriented stocks gain; exporters fall
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian shares ended little
changed on Tuesday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in
the session, as investors booked profits even as rising
confidence in the domestic economy and rate-cut hopes boosted
firms such as Larsen & Toubro.
Investors preferred shares of domestically-focused companies
to those in export-driven firms such as Infosys Ltd.
They hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a slew of
reforms including goods and services tax and changes in land
acquisition laws.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut
interest rates as early as in February, helping spur economic
growth.
Underlying sentiment also remained robust on continued
foreign buying. Overseas investors bought shares worth 6.56
billion rupees ($106.28 million) on Monday, bringing their total
purchase in stocks to $15.35 billion so far in 2014.
"Indexes are consolidating. Defensives are being de-selected
in the portfolio while old economy stocks are gaining on
rate-cut hopes," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R
Choksey Securities.
The BSE index rose as much as 0.37 percent to an
all-time high of 28,282.85 before ending down 0.05 percent.
The NSE index closed 0.06 percent lower after
hitting a record high of 8,454.50.
Domestic economy-driven shares led gains. L&T advanced 1.8
percent, while HDFC Bank rose 1.4 percent.
Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 2 percent, while
IDFC gained 3.1 percent.
Exporters fell on portfolio churning. Infosys dropped 0.9
percent, while Tata Consultancy Services lost 1.2
percent.
Power Grid Corporation of India rose 1.1 percent,
while Punjab National Bank ended up 2 percent.
Among drug exporters, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
lost 1.9 percent, while Cipla ended 0.9 percent lower.
Shares of jewellery companies also fell after the central
bank said it was discussing increasing restrictions on gold
imports.
Titan Company Ltd fell 1.1 percent, Tribhovandas
Bhimji Zaveri Ltd lost 2.3 percent and Shree Ganesh
Jewellery House ended down 2.7 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)