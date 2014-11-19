* BSE index rises to record high of 28,294.01
* NSE index marks all-time high of 8,455.65
* FIIs sell shares for the first time in 3 weeks
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 19 Indian shares fell on Wednesday,
retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session as
investors pared positions in blue-chips such as Tata Motors
after overseas investors marked their first sale of cash shares
in three weeks.
Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth
1.02 billion rupees ($16.5 million) on Tuesday, marking their
first sale since Oct. 28.
Overseas investors have been key drivers of the stock market
rally this year, buying a net $15.47 billion worth of shares so
far in 2014, according to regulatory data.
But caution is now beginning to set in ahead of the winter
session of the parliament scheduled to begin next week, when
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to push a
slew of reforms including goods and services tax.
Investors are also looking forward to the Reserve Bank of
India's policy review on Dec. 2, while also tracking global
factors, including minutes of the U.S. Fed's policy meeting due
later this week.
"FIIs are making good profit on Indian shares after a long
time, so expect 3-5 percent correction by December-end due to
profit taking," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a
research and fund advisory firm.
The BSE index fell 0.46 percent after hitting an
all-time high of 28,294.01 earlier in the day.
The NSE index settled down 0.52 percent after rising
to a record high of 8,455.65.
Blue-chips led falls amid profit-taking. The 50-share NSE
index has gained 35.2 percent so far this year, making India the
best performing equity market in Asia during the period.
Tata Motors fell 2.2 percent, while Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries ended lower 1.9 percent.
ITC lost 0.7 percent, while Tata Steel
ended 3.2 percent lower.
State bank of India lost 1.2 percent after rising
8.3 percent in the previous three sessions.
Reliance Industries fell 1.1 percent, Oil and
Natural Gas Corp lost 1.7 percent, and Cairn India
declined 2.7 percent.
Among gainers, consumer goods stocks rose on hopes falling
inflation would lift spending, while lower raw material costs
would aid margins.
Hindustan Unilever rose 1.1 percent and Britannia
Industries advanced 2.1 percent.
New entrants on the MSCI India index rose
ahead of rejig effective from the close of Nov. 25. Zee
Entertainment gained 1.4 percent, while Motherson Sumi
Systems ended up 0.1 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)