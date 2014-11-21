* BSE index rises to record high of 28,360.66 * NSE index marks life high of 8,489.80 * NSE bank index surges to all-time high * Expectations for more M&As boost smaller Indian banks By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian shares soared to record highs on Friday as lenders surged after Kotak Mahindra Bank's acquisition of ING Vysya sparked hopes for further consolidation in the sector, while expectations of more reforms ahead of the winter session of parliament also helped. NSE's bank index surged 2.4 percent to hit a record high of its own, helping the benchmark indexes mark their fifth consecutive weekly gains. Investors were also hopeful Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would push for reforms such as the goods and services tax, disinvestment, and changes in land acquisition laws in the winter session of parliament scheduled to begin next week. Markets are also waiting for the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Dec. 2 amid hopes that easing consumer inflation will lead the central bank to ease monetary policy earlier than expected. "Markets and even RBI's decision will depend on the government's actions on the fiscal front in the winter session and on rupee's behaviour," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K.R. Choksey Securities. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.95 percent higher, coming off a life high of 28,360.66 hit earlier in the session. The broader NSE index ended up 0.9 percent after surging to an all-time high of 8,489.80. Both the indexes also gained 1 percent each to mark their biggest weekly gain in three. Banks were the top gainers in all broad indexes after Kotak Mahindra Bank agreed to buy ING Vysya in an all-share deal, valuing its smaller rival at $2.4 billion. The deal raised hopes for more mergers in the sector amid rate-cut hopes that will boost the earnings and valuation outlook for the sector. Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 3.7 percent after earlier marking a record high of 1,264.70 rupees for the second straight day, while State Bank of India gained 2.8 percent. Banks that markets see as potential acquisition candidates surged. Karnataka Bank rose 5.2 percent, Karur Vysya Bank gained 1 percent, while City Union Bank rose 3.3 percent. Potential suitors also rose. ICICI Bank rose 2.9 percent and Axis Bank ended up 2 percent. Yes Bank shares also gained 4.1 percent after the central bank said on Thursday that restrictions placed on the purchase of its shares by foreign investors were withdrawn. Spicejet shares surged 15 percent, marking their biggest daily gain since April 2014, after news channel CNBC TV18 reported its parent group may have finalised an investor for the airline, citing sources. "While the company is exploring various options to further capitalize, we are unable to comment on specifics at this stage," a spokesperson for SpiceJet said. Among losers, exporters fell after the rupee strengthened from a nine-month low on Thursday. Software exporter Infosys fell 1.9 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries lost 1.2 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro extends losses on Draghi's comments * Oil nears $80 on possible OPEC cut, strong U.S. data * Shares lifted by U.S. data and Draghi's hints * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)