* NSE index touches record high of 8,535.35
* NSE, BSE indexes mark biggest single-day fall since Oct
* ITC contributes the most to index declines
* India cbank under rate cut pressure as growth seen
slipping
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Nov 25 India's NSE index fell on
Tuesday, retreating from a record high hit earlier in the
session as financial firms slumped on worries parliament would
delay an insurance bill, while new rules for offshore
derivatives raised worries over foreign flows.
ITC Ltd contributed the most to the index's fall,
slumping 5.2 percent, the most in a day since June 23 after
India's health ministry accepted the recommendation of an
internal panel to ban the sale of cigarettes sold loose or
outside of packs.
Traders are bracing for more volatility in sessions ahead of
the release Friday of economic growth data for July-September
and the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on December 2 amid
rising pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates.
India's economic growth probably slowed to around 5 percent
in the three months to September, slipping from 5.7 percent in
the previous quarter, two senior finance ministry sources said.
"Opposition not cooperating on reforms is worrying the
market," said Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios
Capital from Singapore.
Arora added markets were hoping "time is not wasted on
theatrics," referring to political debates in parliament.
The broader NSE index ended down 0.8 percent at
8,463.10 after hitting a record high of 8,535.35 earlier in the
session.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.57 percent to
28,338.05 after marking its all-time high of 28,541.96 on
Monday.
Both the indexes marked their biggest daily fall since
October 16.
The declines came following media reports of opposition
within parliament to a legislation proposal to allow more
foreign investment in the insurance sector.
Among the financial firms that fell, Max India
lost 4.8 percent, while Reliance Capital Ltd slumped
4.6 percent.
Among lenders, ICICI Bank lost 2 percent while
Kotak Mahindra Bank lost 3.3 percent.
State Bank of India fell 1.4 percent while Axis
Bank lost 1.6 percent.
Meanwhile, India's securities market regulator said on
Monday it was revising rules for offshore derivative instruments
to bring them in line with new foreign investment norms approved
earlier this year, raising worries about flows from overseas.
Blue chips also fell, with Larsen and Toubro
losing 2 percent and Maruti Suzuki India declining 1.9
percent.
Other cigarette makers besides ITC also slumped, with VST
Industries losing 2 percent while Godfrey Philips
India ended down 8.8 percent.
Among gainers, Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 3.1
percent after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy" from "sell"
citing better orders, earnings, and under-ownership by
institutional investors.
Bharti Airtel gained 1 percent after American
Tower Corp said on Monday it would buy Bharti Nigeria
phone masts for $1.1 billion.
