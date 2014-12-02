* BSE index falls 0.4 pct; NSE index down 0.36 pct

* India's central bank keeps repo rate at 8.00 pct

* Bajaj Auto falls as Nov sales disappoint

* Some state-run banks gain on likely bond profits

By Abhishek Vishnoi

MUMBAI, Dec 2 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as software stocks declined on rupee strength and as investors booked profits after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged, although signalling a potential easing by early 2015.

The Reserve Bank of India held interest rates steady, as widely expected, at a policy review on Tuesday, and said it could ease monetary policy early next year provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the government controls the fiscal deficit.

Falling inflation, slowing growth in the previous quarter, plunging oil prices, China's surprise easing and government talk of lower rates had raised expectations, although only 4 out of 45 economists in a Reuters poll said the RBI would cut rates.

"By not cutting rates the RBI has remained consistent in their policy objective of decisively bringing down inflation and long-term inflationary expectations," said Arvind Sethi, managing director of Tata Asset Management ltd.

A rate cut would be likely around the budget, if the government is able to hold the deficit at around 4.1 percent, Sethi added.

The 50-shares NSE index closed down 0.36 percent at 8,524.70, after hitting a record high of 8,623 in the previous session.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.4 percent lower at 28,444.01, falling for a second straight session.

Blue-chips including software services exporters led the declines. Infosys fell 2.2 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended down 1.3 percent.

Housing Development Finance Corp lost 1.1 percent and Tata Motors ended down 1.3 percent.

Bajaj Auto fell 1.3 percent after its November sales declined 0.4 percent compared to the previous year due to festive season adjustments and loss of market share, traders said.

Mahindra & Mahindra also lost 2.4 percent, adding to Monday's 2.2 percent decline, after its November vehicle sales fell 13 percent on year.

Shares of state-run oil marketing companies fell after crude oil rose from five-year lows and news agency Newsrise, citing a senior government official, reported India has raised excise tax On gasoline and diesel again.

Indian Oil Corp ended down 2.4 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp lost 1.8 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp fell 4.3 percent.

Paint companies which use crude oil derivatives also took a beating. Asian Paints lost 3.4 percent and Berger Paint ended down 3.9 percent.

Among gainers, state-run banks with higher available-for-sale bonds rose on hopes of higher treasury gains after the benchmark 10-year bond yield plunged to a 16-1/2 month low after the policy.

Punjab National Bank rose 1.5 percent while Allahabad Bank soared 6.3 percent.

Defence companies rose on notification of new foreign investment rules by the government, analysts said.

Bharat Electronics surged 9.1 percent and Astra Micro Wave Products gained 8.7 percent

