* BSE index falls 0.37 pct; down 0.8 pct for the week

* NSE index down 0.3 pct; falls 0.6 pct in the week

* Oil explorers, tech stocks fall

By Indulal PM

MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian shares fell on Friday, posting their first weekly loss in seven, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers after indexes hit record highs, while caution prevailed ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day.

U.S. non-farm payrolls were expected to have increased by 230,000 jobs last month after rising by 214,000 in October, leaving room for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates near zero well into next year.

However, broader losses were capped as heavyweights such as Mahindra and Mahindra and ITC Ltd rose while mining stocks like Sesa Sterlite also gained tracking firm trends in global prices.

"Markets have no big trigger left. Government's decisions and even views in the parliament will drive markets. The good part is they (government) are good expectation managers. But markets are at all-time highs and valuation is a real concern," said Daljeet S Kohli, head of research at IndiaNivesh.

"We are cautiously optimistic," he added.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.37 percent at 28,458.10 points. The index fell 0.8 percent this week, after gaining for the past six consecutive weeks.

The NSE index ended 0.3 percent lower at 8,538.30 points, falling 0.6 percent for the week.

Technology stocks fell with Tata Consultancy Services down 2.2 percent ahead of the U.S. jobs data. Wipro closed down 2.3 percent while Infosys Ltd ended 1.5 percent lower.

Recent outperformers such as oil explorers fell. Explorers had gained for the last couple of sessions after crude prices bounced back from a multi-year low.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp closed 1.5 percent lower after gaining 2.9 percent in the last two sessions. Cairn India Ltd closed down 0.9 percent.

Defensive stocks such as pharmaceutical companies also closed lower. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ended down 2.13 percent while Dr Reddy's Laboratories was down 2.3 percent.

However, among the gainers, ITC Ltd gained 2.1 percent, adding to its 5.4 percent gain in the previous session on the back of reports that the government was rethinking a potential ban on the sale of loose cigarettes.

Mahindra and Mahindra gained 2.3 percent, up for the third straight session, on hopes of tax sops, especially for tractor makers, to help the rural economy.

Sesa Sterlite closed 1.9 percent higher on steady iron ore prices.

Redington India closed up 5.4 percent after reports the company could lead Apple Inc's franchise model in India.

For additional stocks on the move double click

FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro and yen under pressure again ahead of US job numbers * Brent falls close to $69 after Saudi price cut * Europe shakes off doubts before U.S. jobs data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on:

U.S. company news European company news

Forex news Global Economy news

Technology news Telecoms news

Media news Banking news

Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Sunil Nair)