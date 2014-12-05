* BSE index falls 0.37 pct; down 0.8 pct for the week
* NSE index down 0.3 pct; falls 0.6 pct in the week
* Oil explorers, tech stocks fall
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian shares fell on Friday,
posting their first weekly loss in seven, as investors booked
profits in recent outperformers after indexes hit record highs,
while caution prevailed ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the
day.
U.S. non-farm payrolls were expected to have increased by
230,000 jobs last month after rising by 214,000 in October,
leaving room for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates near
zero well into next year.
However, broader losses were capped as heavyweights such as
Mahindra and Mahindra and ITC Ltd rose while
mining stocks like Sesa Sterlite also gained tracking
firm trends in global prices.
"Markets have no big trigger left. Government's decisions
and even views in the parliament will drive markets. The good
part is they (government) are good expectation managers. But
markets are at all-time highs and valuation is a real concern,"
said Daljeet S Kohli, head of research at IndiaNivesh.
"We are cautiously optimistic," he added.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.37 percent at
28,458.10 points. The index fell 0.8 percent this week, after
gaining for the past six consecutive weeks.
The NSE index ended 0.3 percent lower at 8,538.30
points, falling 0.6 percent for the week.
Technology stocks fell with Tata Consultancy Services down
2.2 percent ahead of the U.S. jobs data. Wipro closed
down 2.3 percent while Infosys Ltd ended 1.5 percent
lower.
Recent outperformers such as oil explorers fell. Explorers
had gained for the last couple of sessions after crude prices
bounced back from a multi-year low.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp closed 1.5 percent lower
after gaining 2.9 percent in the last two sessions. Cairn India
Ltd closed down 0.9 percent.
Defensive stocks such as pharmaceutical companies also
closed lower. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ended down
2.13 percent while Dr Reddy's Laboratories was down 2.3 percent.
However, among the gainers, ITC Ltd gained 2.1
percent, adding to its 5.4 percent gain in the previous session
on the back of reports that the government was rethinking a
potential ban on the sale of loose cigarettes.
Mahindra and Mahindra gained 2.3 percent, up for the third
straight session, on hopes of tax sops, especially for tractor
makers, to help the rural economy.
Sesa Sterlite closed 1.9 percent higher on steady iron ore
prices.
Redington India closed up 5.4 percent after
reports the company could lead Apple Inc's franchise model in
India.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)