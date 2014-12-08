(Corrects to add dropped word 'in' before China in paragraph 1)
* BSE index falls 1.19 pct; NSE index down 1.17 pct
* Indexes mark the biggest single-day fall in 7-1/2 weeks
* Recent outperformers fall on profit-taking
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Dec 8 Indian shares posted their biggest
falls in 7-1/2 weeks on Monday, as IT services exporter Infosys
Ltd slumped after its founders sold the company's
stock, while metals and mining firms tumbled on data showing an
unexpected fall in China's imports.
Recent outperformers also took a hit on a slew of worrisome
global factors, including stronger-than-expected United States
jobs data that raised the prospect of early U.S. rate hikes and
a ratings downgrade for Italy.
Adding to the concerns, overseas investors have also started
taking profits. Foreign institutional investors sold Indian
shares worth 1.09 billion rupees on Friday.
"Today's fall was basically on tech stocks, especially on
Infosys, and investors booked profits in banks. However, nothing
fundamentally went wrong. Perhaps fundamentals are far more
positive now. We expect more reforms to go through in this
(parliament) session," said Deven Choksey, managing director, KR
Choksey Securities.
The benchmark BSE index closed 1.19 percent lower
at 28,119.40, while the broader NSE index ended down
1.17 percent at 8,438.25.
Infosys shares led the losses. The stock fell 4.8 percent,
its biggest single-day fall since May 29, after some of the
company's founders sold shares worth $1.1 billion.
The founders and their families sold 32.6 million shares in
Infosys at a fixed price of 1,988.87 rupees each, a 4 percent
discount to Friday's close.
Metals and mining stocks fell after China's imports shrank
unexpectedly in November while export growth slowed, fuelling
concerns the world's second-largest economy could be facing a
sharper slowdown.
Tata Steel closed down 2 percent, Hindalco
Industries ended 2.5 percent lower while Sesa Sterlite
fell 3.7 percent.
Some recent outperformers also closed lower. Mahindra and
Mahindra, which gained 5.4 percent in the past 10
sessions, closed down 3.5 percent.
Banks also fell on profit-taking. State Bank of India
closed down 1.5 percent after gaining 18.9 percent in
November. ICICI Bank ended 1.7 percent lower. It was
up 7.9 percent in the previous month.
Among the gainers, ITC Ltd closed 1.7 percent
higher, adding to its 2.1 percent gain in the previous session
after reports the government was rethinking a potential ban on
the sale of loose cigarettes.
Shares in Dolphin Offshore gained 4.7 percent
after its Mexican client extended a contract with the company
for three more years.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)