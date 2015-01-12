MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian shares reversed losses to end stronger on Monday on optimism ahead of the retail inflation data due later in the day while sentiment was boosted after European shares gained on increased mergers and acquisition activity in the healthcare sector.

The local share market had earlier dropped as much as 0.5 percent as lower oil prices hurt energy stocks.

Traders will closely watch the retail inflation print, due to be released at 1130 GMT, which is likely to determine the central bank's stance during its monetary policy review on Feb. 3.

A Reuters poll showed the consumer price index accelerating to 5.4 percent in December from 4.4 percent in November, but still within the central bank's comfort zone.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.46 percent higher at 27,585.27

The broader NSE index gained 0.46 percent to 8,323. (Reporting by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)