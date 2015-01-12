MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian shares reversed losses to
end stronger on Monday on optimism ahead of the retail inflation
data due later in the day while sentiment was boosted after
European shares gained on increased mergers and acquisition
activity in the healthcare sector.
The local share market had earlier dropped as much as 0.5
percent as lower oil prices hurt energy stocks.
Traders will closely watch the retail inflation print, due
to be released at 1130 GMT, which is likely to determine the
central bank's stance during its monetary policy review on Feb.
3.
A Reuters poll showed the consumer price index
accelerating to 5.4 percent in December from 4.4 percent in
November, but still within the central bank's comfort zone.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.46 percent higher at
27,585.27
The broader NSE index gained 0.46 percent to 8,323.
