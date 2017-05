MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian shares rose for a second session on Thursday, closing at their highest level in two weeks, led by a rise in pharmaceutical stocks after positive comments from broker CLSA boosted investor sentiment.

The benchmark BSE share index closed up 0.27 percent at 28,298.13 points, its highest close since July 23, while the broader NSE index index rose 0.24 percent to 8,588.65 points.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)