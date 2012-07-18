MUMBAI, July 18 India's main BSE index ended 0.5 percent higher, recovering from new July lows made intraday, led by gains in private lenders such as ICICI Bank, on hopes of better-than-expected June quarter earnings.

ICICI Bank rose 1.7 percent, while HDFC Bank rose 0.7 percent.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.47 percent to 17,185.09 points. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.47 percent to end at 5,217.25 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)