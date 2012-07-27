By Manoj Dharra
| MUMBAI, July 27
MUMBAI, July 27 Indian shares rallied on Friday
led by gains in private lenders after ICICI Bank posted strong
earnings, with broader sentiment bolstered by higher Asian
shares after the European Central Bank signalled its resolve to
tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
However, shares in public sector banks slumped, providing a
sharp contrast to the rally in their private rivals, after
Punjab National Bank and Union Bank posted a sharp rise in
non-performing assets, sparking fears about the quality of
assets in the government-owned sector.
Traders warned Friday's rally could prove short-lived.
Despite Friday's gains, the benchmark BSE index fell 1.86
percent in its biggest weekly fall since April 14, as investors
continue to wait for policy action after renewed opposition from
within the Congress party and coalition allies over fiscal and
foreign investment reforms.
The Indian government raised the possibility of a drought
for the first time this year and said on Thursday that ministers
would meet next week to discuss the lack of monsoon rains, which
define output for the major consumer and producer of food crops.
"Earnings so far have been quite weak, especially PSU banks
have been a disappointment so far," said Paras Adenwala, MD &
Principal Portfolio Manager, Capital Portfolio Advisors.
"Europe, government action, and RBI Policy are important,
and in that order for the market," he added. "Everybody is
waiting for animal spirits to come in, but nothing has happened
so far on that front" he added.
The 30-share BSE index rose 1.2 percent to
16,839.19 points.
The 50-share NSE index gained 1.13 percent to end at
5,099.85 points.
Worries about a lack of triggers for stock markets could
continue to dent sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India is
expected to hold the repo rate steady at its review on Tuesday,
a Reuters poll showed, keeping pressure on the government to
take action to bolster slowing growth.
Foreign investors, who had bought heavily, turned sellers
for a third day in a row on Thursday, unloading a net 11.8
billion rupees.
Still, shares gained on Friday after ICICI Bank
posted a 36.3 percent jump in quarterly profit, its strongest
growth in more than a year, helped by robust loan growth, high
fee income and better asset quality.
The performance was in sharp contrast to state-run banks.
Punjab National Bank fell 5.4 percent, while Union
Bank ended 7.8 percent lower after both reported a
surge in non-performing assets.
Concerns about the health of state-run lenders dented State
Bank of India, sending stocks of India's biggest lender
down 3.8 percent.
Among other gainers, some blue chips recovered sharply from
recent losses on Friday after ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday the bank would do whatever was necessary to protect the
euro zone from collapse, raising expectations it will move
quickly to tackle sky-rocketing borrowing costs in countries
like Spain.
Tata Motors shares gained 3.8 percent after
falling 8.8 percent in last five sessions.
Shares of copper refiners rose tracking strength in the
metal's prices on the London Metal Exchange, after the ECB
chief's statement.
Hindalco Industries rose 2.7 percent, while
Sterlite Industries shrugged off weak first-quarter
results and was up 3.8 percent.
However, Sun TV shares fell 11.68 percent after
the Times of India newspaper reported federal investigators are
poised to file charges against the company's executive chairman
and his brother, formerly India's telecoms minister, over
allegations of kickbacks.
The report also sparked a 10.64 percent fall in the shares
of Indian airline Spicejet, in which Sun TV's
Kalanithi Maran and related promoter groups own a 43.6 percent
stake.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)