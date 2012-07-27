MUMBAI, July 27 Indian shares rallied on Friday led by gains in private lenders after ICICI Bank posted strong earnings, with broader sentiment bolstered by higher Asian shares after the European Central Bank signalled its resolve to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

However, shares in public sector banks slumped, providing a sharp contrast to the rally in their private rivals, after Punjab National Bank and Union Bank posted a sharp rise in non-performing assets, sparking fears about the quality of assets in the government-owned sector.

Traders warned Friday's rally could prove short-lived.

Despite Friday's gains, the benchmark BSE index fell 1.86 percent in its biggest weekly fall since April 14, as investors continue to wait for policy action after renewed opposition from within the Congress party and coalition allies over fiscal and foreign investment reforms.

The Indian government raised the possibility of a drought for the first time this year and said on Thursday that ministers would meet next week to discuss the lack of monsoon rains, which define output for the major consumer and producer of food crops.

"Earnings so far have been quite weak, especially PSU banks have been a disappointment so far," said Paras Adenwala, MD & Principal Portfolio Manager, Capital Portfolio Advisors.

"Europe, government action, and RBI Policy are important, and in that order for the market," he added. "Everybody is waiting for animal spirits to come in, but nothing has happened so far on that front" he added.

The 30-share BSE index rose 1.2 percent to 16,839.19 points.

The 50-share NSE index gained 1.13 percent to end at 5,099.85 points.

Worries about a lack of triggers for stock markets could continue to dent sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to hold the repo rate steady at its review on Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed, keeping pressure on the government to take action to bolster slowing growth.

Foreign investors, who had bought heavily, turned sellers for a third day in a row on Thursday, unloading a net 11.8 billion rupees.

Still, shares gained on Friday after ICICI Bank posted a 36.3 percent jump in quarterly profit, its strongest growth in more than a year, helped by robust loan growth, high fee income and better asset quality.

The performance was in sharp contrast to state-run banks.

Punjab National Bank fell 5.4 percent, while Union Bank ended 7.8 percent lower after both reported a surge in non-performing assets.

Concerns about the health of state-run lenders dented State Bank of India, sending stocks of India's biggest lender down 3.8 percent.

Among other gainers, some blue chips recovered sharply from recent losses on Friday after ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, raising expectations it will move quickly to tackle sky-rocketing borrowing costs in countries like Spain.

Tata Motors shares gained 3.8 percent after falling 8.8 percent in last five sessions.

Shares of copper refiners rose tracking strength in the metal's prices on the London Metal Exchange, after the ECB chief's statement.

Hindalco Industries rose 2.7 percent, while Sterlite Industries shrugged off weak first-quarter results and was up 3.8 percent.

However, Sun TV shares fell 11.68 percent after the Times of India newspaper reported federal investigators are poised to file charges against the company's executive chairman and his brother, formerly India's telecoms minister, over allegations of kickbacks.

The report also sparked a 10.64 percent fall in the shares of Indian airline Spicejet, in which Sun TV's Kalanithi Maran and related promoter groups own a 43.6 percent stake.

For additional stock movements, double click

FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro's bounce fizzles, U.S. GDP awaited * Oil rises towards $106 on euro zone, QE hopes * Stocks, euro fall as markets seek ECB detail * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview

(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)