BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian shares provisionally end down, led by fall in shares of banks such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, that fell on concerns of rising impaired loans and as trading volumes continue to remain low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting.
ICICI Bank fell 3.58 percent, while Axis bank lost 4.75 percent.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.8 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.92 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks