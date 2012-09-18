MUMBAI, Sept 18 India shares provisionally ended lower for the first time in 10 sessions, led by a fall in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries, while Tata Consultancy Services fell on earnings concerns. Profit-taking was seen ahead of a Trinamool Congress meeting in the eastern city of Kolkata on Tuesday to review its support to India's ruling coalition government over the reforms push by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Reliance fell 2.15 percent, while TCS dipped 3 percent. India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.26 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.18 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)