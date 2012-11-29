BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian shares provisionally closed on Thursday at their highest levels since April 2011, after the government agreed to a vote on its decision to let foreign supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step towards ending a deadlock in the parliament. Rate-sensitive shares were leading the gains: ICICI Bank rose 4.9 percent, HDFC Bank gains 3.2 percent. Tata Motors added 4.46 percent, while DLF rose 1.8 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended up 1.78 percent and the NSE index also gained 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.