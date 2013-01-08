MUMBAI, Jan 8 Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in defensive shares including index heavyweight ITC Ltd and as State Bank of India rose after BofA Merrill upgraded the stock. ITC shares gained 2.13 percent while SBI ended 1.3 percent higher. The BSE index provisionally ended up 0.28 percent and the NSE index also closed 0.24 percent higher. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)