* BSE ends flat; NSE falls 0.3 pct
* Caution ahead of WPI hits banks
* Infosys posts biggest daily gain ever on NSE
* Infosys market cap jumps by $4 bln, more than Fiji GDP
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian shares fell on Friday as
caution ahead of a key inflation report next week that will help
determine the outlook for interest rates hit lenders such as
State Bank of India and spurred profit-taking in recent
outperformers such as ONGC.
However, Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest
software exporter, surged 16.8 percent, its biggest ever daily
percentage gain on the more actively traded National Stock
Exchange, after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and
raising its annual revenue forecast.
Although comforted by Infosys' outlook, investors are
focused on the wholesale price inflation data due on Monday,
which will help set expectations ahead of the critical central
bank policy review on Jan. 29.
Investors are pricing in at least a 25 basis point rate cut
this month, with industrial output data for November showing an
unexpected contraction, supporting that case.
"Inflation is the most important data point for equities in
the near term. Until you have control on inflation, monetary
policy may not be as supportive," Phani Sekhar, fund manager,
Angel Broking.
The BSE index rose 0.09 percent to end at
19,663.64. It ended down 0.6 percent for the week, its first
fall in three weeks.
The broader NSE index ended down 0.29 percent, or
17.35 points, lower at 5,951.30. It ended down 1.1 percent for
the week.
Banking shares fell ahead of the December inflation data.
Wholesale prices are expected to have risen 7.40
percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.
ICICI Bank fell 1.4 percent, while State Bank of
India ended 1.9 percent lower.
Defensive sectors, including consumer goods, fell on
profit-taking as traders shifted towards riskier, high-growth
sectors including software services exporters.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 3.58 percent, while ITC
Ltd lost 2.7 percent.
Energy companies also fell on profit-taking after recently
surging on expectations the government will soon raise fuel
prices. The oil ministry has moved a proposal to the federal
cabinet to raise diesel prices, official sources told Reuters
this week.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp shares ended down 3.3
percent. They have added 16.7 percent since Dec. 28 and Oil
India fell 2.48 percent. Its shares have added 7.9
percent since Dec. 28.
Cement makers extended recent falls on near-term profit on
concerns over short-term growth and that they would be hit by
higher input costs should that impact third-quarter earnings.
Ambuja Cements fell 2.8 percent. It has dropped
4.6 percent so far this year as on Thursday's close. Ultratech
ended 0.8 percent lower. They have fallen 4.5 percent
so far this year.
However, Infosys surged as its earnings spurred optimism
about the growth prospects for Indian technology companies, a
sector that was the worst performer in 2012.
Infosys added over $4 billion to its market value on Friday
alone, or the equivalent of Fiji's GDP, according to World Bank
data.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gained 3.81
percent ahead of its earnings on Monday, while Wipro Ltd
, which reports on Friday, gained 6.16 percent.
Shares in Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd rose
1.13 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral", citing a planned group
restructuring, improving sentiment in power and aluminium, and
an improving economic outlook for China.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)