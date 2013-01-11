* BSE ends flat; NSE falls 0.3 pct * Caution ahead of WPI hits banks * Infosys posts biggest daily gain ever on NSE * Infosys market cap jumps by $4 bln, more than Fiji GDP By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian shares fell on Friday as caution ahead of a key inflation report next week that will help determine the outlook for interest rates hit lenders such as State Bank of India and spurred profit-taking in recent outperformers such as ONGC. However, Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software exporter, surged 16.8 percent, its biggest ever daily percentage gain on the more actively traded National Stock Exchange, after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and raising its annual revenue forecast. Although comforted by Infosys' outlook, investors are focused on the wholesale price inflation data due on Monday, which will help set expectations ahead of the critical central bank policy review on Jan. 29. Investors are pricing in at least a 25 basis point rate cut this month, with industrial output data for November showing an unexpected contraction, supporting that case. "Inflation is the most important data point for equities in the near term. Until you have control on inflation, monetary policy may not be as supportive," Phani Sekhar, fund manager, Angel Broking. The BSE index rose 0.09 percent to end at 19,663.64. It ended down 0.6 percent for the week, its first fall in three weeks. The broader NSE index ended down 0.29 percent, or 17.35 points, lower at 5,951.30. It ended down 1.1 percent for the week. Banking shares fell ahead of the December inflation data. Wholesale prices are expected to have risen 7.40 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed. ICICI Bank fell 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India ended 1.9 percent lower. Defensive sectors, including consumer goods, fell on profit-taking as traders shifted towards riskier, high-growth sectors including software services exporters. Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell 3.58 percent, while ITC Ltd lost 2.7 percent. Energy companies also fell on profit-taking after recently surging on expectations the government will soon raise fuel prices. The oil ministry has moved a proposal to the federal cabinet to raise diesel prices, official sources told Reuters this week. Oil and Natural Gas Corp shares ended down 3.3 percent. They have added 16.7 percent since Dec. 28 and Oil India fell 2.48 percent. Its shares have added 7.9 percent since Dec. 28. Cement makers extended recent falls on near-term profit on concerns over short-term growth and that they would be hit by higher input costs should that impact third-quarter earnings. Ambuja Cements fell 2.8 percent. It has dropped 4.6 percent so far this year as on Thursday's close. Ultratech ended 0.8 percent lower. They have fallen 4.5 percent so far this year. However, Infosys surged as its earnings spurred optimism about the growth prospects for Indian technology companies, a sector that was the worst performer in 2012. Infosys added over $4 billion to its market value on Friday alone, or the equivalent of Fiji's GDP, according to World Bank data. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gained 3.81 percent ahead of its earnings on Monday, while Wipro Ltd , which reports on Friday, gained 6.16 percent. Shares in Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd rose 1.13 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral", citing a planned group restructuring, improving sentiment in power and aluminium, and an improving economic outlook for China. (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)