India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday with Tata Motors Ltd slumping after the company issued a profit warning at its key unit Jaguar Land Rover. Reliance Industries shares fell due to worries about gas pricing recommendations immediately helping state-run peers. Shares of Tata Motors ended 6.1 percent lower while Reliance Industries was down 0.5 percent at close. The BSE index provisionally ended down 0.47 percent and the 50-share NSE index fell 0.58 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.