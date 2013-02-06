India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian shares ended flat on Wednesday as active participants refrained from long positions in the absence of fresh triggers, with HDFC gaining after cutting its prime lending rate, while NTPC slipped ahead of a share sale. Shares in HDFC Ltd were up 1.1 percent, while NTPC Ltd fell 2.4 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended 0.16 percent lower, and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.01 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.