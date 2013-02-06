MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian shares ended flat on Wednesday as active participants refrained from long positions in the absence of fresh triggers, with HDFC gaining after cutting its prime lending rate, while NTPC slipped ahead of a share sale. Shares in HDFC Ltd were up 1.1 percent, while NTPC Ltd fell 2.4 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended 0.16 percent lower, and the 50-share NSE index gained 0.01 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)