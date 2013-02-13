* BSE index gains 0.24 pct; NSE ends 0.18 pct higher * Top analysts see Tata Motors beating Oct-Dec forecasts * India's Jan inflation likely at more than 3-year low By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday with Tata Consultancy hitting a record high after an industry body forecast software exports would grow in the next fiscal year, while Tata Motors gained after key unit JLR reported a surge in monthly sales. The gains mark a recovery from an eight-session losing streak that had sent the benchmark BSE index to its lowest level since Dec. 31, 2012. Still, caution remains, with attention shifting to January wholesale price data on Thursday, after the central bank sparked concerns about future interest rate cuts with a cautious statement on monetary policy last month. Although the wholesale inflation index is expected to ease to a three-year low of 7 percent, that would still remain well above the Reserve Bank of India's perceived comfort zone of around 5 percent. Markets could also be range-bound ahead of the 2013/14 budget, to be unveiled on Feb. 28, which will be critical in determining the government's fiscal discipline. "I think inflation data will be important, but the relevance of it may be overshadowed by expectations ahead of the budget," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Head of Research, SMC Investments and Advisors Limited. The RBI will not just take WPI inflation, but will also consider other factors in its March meeting, added Thunuguntla. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.24 percent, or 47.04 points, to end at 19,608.08, marking its highest close in a week. The broader NSE index rose 0.18 percent, or 10.45 points, to end at 5,932.95, closing above the psychologically important 5,900 level for a second day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1.8 percent, after earlier hitting a record high of 1,441.65 rupees, on hopes earnings will improve in the fiscal year starting in April on the back of an improving global economy. The gains come a day after industry body, National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), forecast exports from the software services sector will grow 12-14 percent in 2013/14 to as much as $87 billion. Other software services exporters also gained. Infosys Ltd shares rose 1.2 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd ended up 4.6 percent. Shares in Tata Motors gained 2.1 percent after luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted a surge in both wholesale and retail sales last month. Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 1.1 percent, clocking a second day of gains after quarterly earnings beat estimates on Monday. Shares in Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd surged 6.7 percent, a day after posting a recovery in quarterly earnings and ahead of a planned stake sale that traders say could happen at a premium. Among decliners, State Bank of India fell 1.8 percent on speculation the country's biggest public sector bank could report higher-than-expected bad loans when it unveils October-December earnings on Thursday. Shares in Tata Steel Ltd ended 2.3 percent lower ahead of its December quarter earnings on worries the steel maker would post a net loss. The company after market hours reported a net loss of 7.63 billion rupees. Kingfisher Airlines ended 5 percent lower, its maximum daily limit, after lenders said they would initiate recovery proceedings against the carrier. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen holds gains, investors cautious of G7 statements * Brent holds steady under $119 on higher demand outlook * Dollar, euro ease against yen on G7 policy doubts * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)