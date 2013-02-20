BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI, Feb 20 Indian shares eked out small gains for the third straight session on Wednesday, helped by Reliance Industries that rose after announcing investment in its key natural gas block and property developer DLF Ltd, which extended recent gains. Reliance shares ended up 3.2 percent, while DLF rose 3.6 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended up 0.11 percent and the 50-share NSE index ended 0.06 percent higher. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.