MUMBAI, Feb 20 Indian shares eked out small gains for the third straight session on Wednesday, helped by Reliance Industries that rose after announcing investment in its key natural gas block and property developer DLF Ltd, which extended recent gains. Reliance shares ended up 3.2 percent, while DLF rose 3.6 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended up 0.11 percent and the 50-share NSE index ended 0.06 percent higher. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)