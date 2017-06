MUMBAI, March 7 Indian shares rose to their highest level in nearly 2-1/2 weeks on Thursday as technology shares such as Tata Consultancy Services hit life highs on expectations of improving sector earnings this year, especially in the United States. TCS ended 1.83 percent higher, while Infosys Ltd provisionally gained 1.2 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 1.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.77 percent, marking their highest close since Feb. 20, 2013. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)