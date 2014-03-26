* BSE index hits lifetime high of 22,172.20
* NSE index marks all-time high of 6,627.45
* Exporters fall as rupee hits fresh 8-month high
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, March 26 Indian shares hit record highs
for a third straight session on Wednesday as blue chips such as
Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains bolstered by buying from
foreign investors, on hopes of a recovery in the domestic
economy.
Investors say the central bank's policy review on April 1,
where it is widely expected to keeps rates unchanged, and
general elections due by May would act as the next key catalysts
for markets.
Overseas investors have helped underpin gains, with net
purchases in shares reaching $2.53 billion so far this month,
according to regulatory data.
Whether Indian equities can sustain the record-setting rally
this month is becoming a big source of debate in markets with
bull and bears making very persuasive arguments.
Also, some volatility is expected on the triple-witching
Thursday which marks the expiry of March equity derivative
contracts for India.
"Things are improving, macro economic turnaround is
underway, pre-election wave can drive market to even higher
levels, but I will watch global markets, U.S. short-term rates
from here onwards," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment
officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
The NSE index rose as much as 0.57 percent to an
all-time high of 6,627.45, while the benchmark BSE index
gained 0.53 percent to a lifetime high of 22,172.20.
Both the indexes ended 0.18 percent higher each.
Among blue chips, Larsen & Toubro rose 2.2
percent, while Tata Motors ended higher 2.8 percent.
Metals and capital goods stocks led gains, with the BSE
metal index up 2.2 percent on hopes for economic
stimulus in China, which may result in higher international
metal prices, traders said.
Tata Steel gained 2.1 percent, Jindal Steel And
Power Ltd rose 3.2 percent, and Sesa Sterlite
ended 4.2 percent higher.
Oberoi Realty Ltd ended 8.7 percent higher after
earlier rising as much as 17.6 percent after the real estate
developer emerged as the highest bidder for an industrial land
parcel being sold by Tata Steel Ltd with a final bid of 11.55
billion rupees ($189.95 million).
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd gained 0.6 percent
after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the company with an
"overweight" rating.
However, exporters fell on fears of margin erosion as the
rupee hit a fresh 8-month high.
Among pharmaceutical exporters, Lupin Ltd fell 2.8
percent and Cipla Ltd lost 1.1 percent.
In software stocks, Infosys Ltd fell 0.2 percent
and Wipro Ltd ended 0.5 percent lower.
