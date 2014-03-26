* BSE index hits lifetime high of 22,172.20 * NSE index marks all-time high of 6,627.45 * Exporters fall as rupee hits fresh 8-month high By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, March 26 Indian shares hit record highs for a third straight session on Wednesday as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains bolstered by buying from foreign investors, on hopes of a recovery in the domestic economy. Investors say the central bank's policy review on April 1, where it is widely expected to keeps rates unchanged, and general elections due by May would act as the next key catalysts for markets. Overseas investors have helped underpin gains, with net purchases in shares reaching $2.53 billion so far this month, according to regulatory data. Whether Indian equities can sustain the record-setting rally this month is becoming a big source of debate in markets with bull and bears making very persuasive arguments. Also, some volatility is expected on the triple-witching Thursday which marks the expiry of March equity derivative contracts for India. "Things are improving, macro economic turnaround is underway, pre-election wave can drive market to even higher levels, but I will watch global markets, U.S. short-term rates from here onwards," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. The NSE index rose as much as 0.57 percent to an all-time high of 6,627.45, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.53 percent to a lifetime high of 22,172.20. Both the indexes ended 0.18 percent higher each. Among blue chips, Larsen & Toubro rose 2.2 percent, while Tata Motors ended higher 2.8 percent. Metals and capital goods stocks led gains, with the BSE metal index up 2.2 percent on hopes for economic stimulus in China, which may result in higher international metal prices, traders said. Tata Steel gained 2.1 percent, Jindal Steel And Power Ltd rose 3.2 percent, and Sesa Sterlite ended 4.2 percent higher. Oberoi Realty Ltd ended 8.7 percent higher after earlier rising as much as 17.6 percent after the real estate developer emerged as the highest bidder for an industrial land parcel being sold by Tata Steel Ltd with a final bid of 11.55 billion rupees ($189.95 million). Shriram City Union Finance Ltd gained 0.6 percent after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the company with an "overweight" rating. However, exporters fell on fears of margin erosion as the rupee hit a fresh 8-month high. Among pharmaceutical exporters, Lupin Ltd fell 2.8 percent and Cipla Ltd lost 1.1 percent. In software stocks, Infosys Ltd fell 0.2 percent and Wipro Ltd ended 0.5 percent lower. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro steadies after ECB officials clarify policy stance * Brent rises above $107 on supply concerns, strong data * Asia shares hit 2-wk highs on upbeat US data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)