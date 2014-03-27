* BSE index at record 22,307.74; NSE marks life high at 6,673.95 * State-run banks surge on Goldman Sachs upgrade * Index futures high-cost rollover seen bullish for April By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, March 27 Indian shares rose to record highs for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as state-run lenders including State Bank of India extended recent gains on broker upgrades and on hopes of some easing at the central bank's policy review on Tuesday. Higher rollovers on an absolute basis coupled with high roll cost during the expiry of March derivative contracts also lent support and indicates market participants are bullish for the April series, dealers added. Besides the central bank's policy review on April 1, where it is widely expected to keeps rates unchanged, investors say the forthcoming general elections would act as the next key catalyst for markets. Overseas investors have helped underpin gains, with net purchases in shares reaching $2.75 billion so far this month, according to regulatory data. "Profit-booking cannot be ruled out, but it remains a buy on dips due to flows and macro improvement," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities. "Also, India's central bank may ease the rates a bit on April 1 in support of foreign investors." The NSE index rose as much as 1.1 percent to an all-time high of 6,673.95, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.96 percent to a lifetime high of 22,307.74. The BSE index closed 0.54 percent higher, while the NSE index ended up 0.61 percent. Shares in state-run banks gained after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stocks, saying neglected lenders are poised for a rally on emerging macroeconomic and political clarity. State Bank of India rose 3.9 percent, Punjab National Bank ended higher 3.8 percent, and Bank of Baroda gained 2.4 percent. Non-banking state-run infrastructure lender IDFC Ltd also rose 5.2 percent. Other blue chips also rose: Reliance Industries gained 1.1 percent, while ITC ended 0.2 percent higher. Airline shares gained after the central bank on Wednesday extended the deadline for raising working capital via external commercial borrowings by domestic airlines to March 2015 from December 2013. Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country's No.2 airline by domestic market share, gained 2.6 percent, while SpiceJet Ltd surged 3.5 percent. Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd surged as much as 12.8 percent to 182.40 rupees, its highest in more than 13 months, after the Economic Times daily reported UK health and fitness group The David Lloyd is looking to buy around 20 percent in the company, citing two people familiar with the matter. The stock ended 8 percent higher after the company said in a clarification to exchanges that there have been no negotiations for sale of any equity. However, exporters continued to fall on fears of margin erosion as the rupee was holding around its eight-month high. Among pharmaceutical exporters, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell 1.1 percent and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd lost 1.7 percent. In software stocks, Infosys Ltd fell 0.55 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd ended 0.6 percent lower. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro steadies, Kiwi hits 2-1/2 year high * Brent steady; Obama hints at tougher russia sanctions * Euro, peripheral bond yields fall on ECB debate * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)