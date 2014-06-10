* BSE index gains 0.01 pct; NSE index up 0.02 pct
* Defensive stocks such as tech, healthcare gain
* Recent outperformers like ONGC, BHEL end lower
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, June 10 Indian shares ended flat on
Tuesday after hitting record highs for the third consecutive
session as gains in defensive stocks such as healthcare and
technology were offset by profit-taking in the broader market.
Investors took profits in recent outperformers such as Oil
and Natural Gas Corp., while recent underperformers
such a Infosys Ltd saw some buying interest.
However, the sentiment remained upbeat as investors are
optimistic ahead of the newly formed Modi government's first
Union budget, expecting promises on the revival of the domestic
economy.
Overseas investors, who have been supporting the rally in
the Indian market, bought shares worth $90.83 million on Monday,
in a sixth straight session of buys. FIIs have bought Indian
shares worth $9.4 billion so far this year.
"The outlook is positive and there is nothing that warrants
a sell-off. However, we advise our clients to be stock specific.
We do expect some more upside from the current levels," said
Daljeet S Kohli, head of research at brokerage IndiaNivesh.
"Investors will be waiting for the Union budget, which would
be the next big trigger and the first documentation of what the
new government will be doing," he added.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.01 percent higher
at 25,583.69, while the broader NSE index closed up 0.02
percent at 7,656.40.
Earlier in the session, the BSE index rose as much as 0.51
percent to hit a record high of 25,711.11, surpassing the
highest level of 25,644.77 hit on Monday.
The NSE index rose 0.37 percent to hit a fresh all-time high
of 7,683.20, crossing the level of 7,673.70 touched on Monday.
ONGC fell 2.78 percent, adding to its 2.7 percent fall on
Monday after it rose 12.1 percent to an all-time high on Friday.
Larsen and Toubro ended 0.75 percent lower after
gaining 3.6 percent on Monday on profit-taking. The stock is
still up 62.5 percent so far this year.
Among other blue-chips, shares in Reliance Industries Ltd
fell 0.4 percent, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
closed down 2.72 percent.
Real estate companies fell sharply with the realty index of
the BSE falling 2.96 percent on profit-taking.
Shares in DLF Ltd ended 3.4 percent lower, while
Unitech Ltd closed down 3.2 percent. Both the stocks
are still up 11 percent and 31.9 percent respectively so far
this month.
However, stocks in defensive sectors such as technology and
healthcare saw some buying interest as investors look to reduce
risk and volatility in their portfolios as local indexes edge
lower on profit-taking.
Among technology stocks, Infosys Ltd gained 2.97
percent, Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 2.5 percent and
Wipro Ltd ended 2.6 percent higher.
Cipla Ltd closed 2.8 percent higher while Dr
Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ended 1.8 percent higher.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen inches higher, options seen keeping euro steady
* Oil around $110 on tight supply, buoyant demand
* Money market rates hit new low as ECB moves gain
traction
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)