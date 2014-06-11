* BSE index falls 0.43 pct; NSE index down 0.39 pct
* Infrastructure, capital goods stocks fall
* Technicals, pharmaceutical shares gain
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, June 11 Indian shares snapped a four-day
winning streak after hitting all-time highs for the fourth
session on Wednesday as investors booked profits in recent
outperformers such as infrastructure and capital goods stocks.
Mixed cues from regional markets also weighed on sentiment,
while gains in some of the underperformers such as Infosys Ltd
capped the losses.
However, overseas investors, who were supporting the 21
percent gain in the NSE index so far this year, continued to buy
shares worth $115.20 million on Tuesday, provisional exchange
data showed.
"There was some profit-booking and it was expected. In the
near-term, I think the market would trade range-bound with a
positive bias," said Suresh Parmar, head of institutional
equities at KJMC Capital Markets.
"There could be stock-specific movements like that we saw in
Infosys today. However, the undercurrent is still firm," he
added.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.43 percent lower at
25,473.89. Earlier, it gained as much as 0.59 percent to a
record high of 25,735.87, surpassing the previous high of
25,711.11 hit on Tuesday.
The broader NSE index closed 0.39 percent lower at
7,626.85. It rose as much as 0.57 percent to an all-time high of
7,700.05, surpassing its previous peak of 7,683.20.
Shares in Coal India Ltd ended 3.83 percent lower
after gaining 13.4 percent so far this month till Tuesday, while
Hindalco Industries Ltd closed 4.2 percent lower after
gaining 14.7 percent during the same period.
Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ended 3.4
percent lower after gaining 41.8 percent since May. 1 till
Tuesday.
Power producers also lost some ground. Tata Power Co Ltd
closed 4.9 percent lower, while NTPC Ltd
ended down 3.3 percent.
Real estate stocks continued to fall, with the property sub
index of the BSE declining 4.2 percent. Shares of DLF
Ltd fell 5.3 percent, while Unitech Ltd
declined 7.2 percent.
Shares in India's L&T Finance Holdings Ltd slumped
5.01 percent after the company set a floor price at a discount
of 9.7 percent to its Tuesday's close.
However, stocks such as technology and healthcare continue
to gain.
Shares in Infosys Ltd gained 3.8 percent in
value-buying. The stock has fallen 6.03 percent after the
announcement of the general election results on May 16, as
against a 7.5 percent rally in the NSE index.
The IT sub index of the BSE gained 2.23 percent.
Tata Consultancy Services closed 2.3 percent higher,
while Wipro Ltd closed up 0.5 percent.
