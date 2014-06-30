* BSE index gains 1.25 pct; gains 13.52 pct in June qtr

* NSE index gains 1.37 pct; gains 13.53 pct in June qtr

* Indian shares best performer in Asia-Pacific region

By Indulal PM

MUMBAI, June 30 India's benchmark BSE index rose 1.25 percent on Monday as investors bought shares in recent outperformers such as State Bank of India, allowing the broader index to post its best quarterly gain since July-September 2009.

The BSE rose 13.52 percent in the quarter concluded on Monday, making it the best performer in Asia-Pacific, in a rally spurred by hopes the election of Narendra Modi as India's prime minister would spur a period of economic reforms. Modi swept to power in May and the index rose to a record high on June 11.

Sectors expected to especially benefit from reforms such as banks led the gains. State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, rose 40 percent for the quarter.

Foreign institutional investors have been the backbone of the rally, buying shares worth a net $6.27 billion.

Whether these gains can sustain will now depend on whether Modi can deliver, starting with the government's maiden budget to be unveiled on July 10.

"We believe markets will consolidate at these levels and are preparing for the budget. Expectations are much higher and we may see the right soundbites from the government. We may see some consolidation, but are bullish for the near term," said Samir Gilani, head of sales trading and derivatives at IDFC Securities.

The broader NSE index rose 1.37 percent to end at 7,611.35 points. It notched up a gain of 5.3 percent for the month and 13.53 percent for the quarter.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.25 percent higher at 25,413.78, with a monthly gain of 4.9 percent.

Outperformers during the quarter led the gains on Monday in what traders described as window dressing, or the buying of shares of top gainers to boost portfolio returns.

Banks, among the top gainers, rose on Monday with State Bank of India rising 1.79 percent, and ICICI Bank Ltd closing 2.42 percent higher.

Power and capital goods stocks, which are widely expected to benefit from reforms in the upcoming budget, also gained. Tata Power Co Ltd closed 3.9 percent higher, while Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd gained 8.6 percent.

Larsen and Toubro rose 2.1 percent, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd closed 2.4 percent higher.

Other shares benefited from expectations they may be partly privatised, including Coal India Ltd, which gained 1.1 percent.

Shares of state-run oil marketing companies have also gained after crude oil prices cooled down. Bharat Petroleum Corp closed up 5.4 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp gained 4.8 percent, while Indian Oil Corp rose 3.6 percent.

Politics/General Asia Macro data (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)