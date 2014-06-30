* BSE index gains 1.25 pct; gains 13.52 pct in June qtr
* NSE index gains 1.37 pct; gains 13.53 pct in June qtr
* Indian shares best performer in Asia-Pacific region
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, June 30 India's benchmark BSE index rose
1.25 percent on Monday as investors bought shares in recent
outperformers such as State Bank of India, allowing the
broader index to post its best quarterly gain since
July-September 2009.
The BSE rose 13.52 percent in the quarter concluded on
Monday, making it the best performer in Asia-Pacific, in a rally
spurred by hopes the election of Narendra Modi as India's prime
minister would spur a period of economic reforms. Modi swept to
power in May and the index rose to a record high on June 11.
Sectors expected to especially benefit from reforms such as
banks led the gains. State Bank of India, the country's largest
lender, rose 40 percent for the quarter.
Foreign institutional investors have been the backbone of
the rally, buying shares worth a net $6.27 billion.
Whether these gains can sustain will now depend on whether
Modi can deliver, starting with the government's maiden budget
to be unveiled on July 10.
"We believe markets will consolidate at these levels and are
preparing for the budget. Expectations are much higher and we
may see the right soundbites from the government. We may see
some consolidation, but are bullish for the near term," said
Samir Gilani, head of sales trading and derivatives at IDFC
Securities.
The broader NSE index rose 1.37 percent to end at 7,611.35
points. It notched up a gain of 5.3 percent for the month and
13.53 percent for the quarter.
The benchmark BSE index closed 1.25 percent higher
at 25,413.78, with a monthly gain of 4.9 percent.
Outperformers during the quarter led the gains on Monday in
what traders described as window dressing, or the buying of
shares of top gainers to boost portfolio returns.
Banks, among the top gainers, rose on Monday with State Bank
of India rising 1.79 percent, and ICICI Bank Ltd
closing 2.42 percent higher.
Power and capital goods stocks, which are widely expected to
benefit from reforms in the upcoming budget, also gained. Tata
Power Co Ltd closed 3.9 percent higher, while
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd gained 8.6 percent.
Larsen and Toubro rose 2.1 percent, while Bharat
Heavy Electricals Ltd closed 2.4 percent higher.
Other shares benefited from expectations they may be partly
privatised, including Coal India Ltd, which gained 1.1
percent.
Shares of state-run oil marketing companies have also gained
after crude oil prices cooled down. Bharat Petroleum Corp
closed up 5.4 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp
gained 4.8 percent, while Indian Oil Corp
rose 3.6 percent.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro traders eye inflation, ECB, BNP fine
* Oil slips below $113 as Iraq supply risks ease
* Stocks set for quarterly gains, euro zone inflation
eyed
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)