* BSE index falls 0.07 pct; NSE index ends down 0.13 pct
* Indexes touch life highs for a second straight session
* BSE index suffered a 3-hour trading halt due to network
outage
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, July 3 Indian shares fell slightly on
Thursday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the
session, as investors snapped a four-day rally by booking
profits in recent outperformers such as Hindalco Industries
.
Trading was marred after exchange operator BSE Ltd, which
operates the benchmark BSE index, suffered around a
three-hour trading halt because of a network outage.
Shares have surged this year - with the broader NSE index
up 22.4 percent so far - on hopes Narendra Modi's
election as prime minister last month would spark a wave of
economic reforms.
A key test of that will come on July 10, when the new
government is expected to unveil the budget. Foreign investors
have remained strong buyers throughout, buying a net 12.90
billion rupees ($215.7 million) worth of shares on Wednesday and
bringing their total for the year to $10.34 billion.
"Market is awaiting the next big event which is budget. The
broader sentiment is positive, so we advise our clients to stay
with the market, but stay cautious. Volatility would be very
high as we approach the budget," said Daljeet S Kohli, head of
research at brokerage, IndiaNivesh.
The BSE index fell 0.07 percent to end at 25,823.75 after
hitting its record high of 25,999.08. It had gained 3.11 percent
over the previous three sessions.
The broader NSE index fell 0.13 percent to end at
7,714.80 after hitting its life high of 7,754.65. It had gained
3.1 percent over the last four sessions.
Recent outperformers fell on profit-booking. Hindalco
Industries Ltd, which gained 10.8 percent in the past three
sessions, fell 2.52 percent.
Power and capital goods stocks, which were the major
contributors to the recent rally, ended lower. NTPC Ltd
closed down 1.5 percent, while Tata Power Ltd
fell 2.3 percent.
Among other blue-chips, Reliance Industries Ltd
closed 1.2 percent lower, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp
ended down 2 percent.
Shares in GMR Infrastructure Ltd closed down 7.7
percent and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ended 4.6
percent lower after both companies raised a total of about $550
million, through a share sale, which was at a discount to the
market price.
($1 = 59.8000 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)