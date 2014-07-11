* BSE index falls 1.37 pct; NSE ends 1.43 pct lower * All BSE indexes barring defensives end in red * NSE bank index slumps 2.5 pct as bond yields surge By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 11 India's BSE index fell 1.4 percent on Friday and posted its biggest weekly loss since December 2011 as blue chips such as Reliance Industries were hit by a range of factors including profit-taking and disappointment over the budget's lack of specifics. Shares had surged to a string of record highs since last week ahead of the federal budget on Thursday, but investors said the government had not spelled out its action on a range of issues, especially in terms of reducing subsidies. Sentiment was also dampened by concerns about Portugal's banking sector that highlighted contagion risk in the euro zone. All BSE indexes ended in the red except for those in defensive sectors like IT, FMCG and healthcare, sending the benchmark down 3.6 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since a 4.45 percent fall in December 2011. With budget out of the way, traders say the focus would shift to global markets, progress on monsoon, and earnings next week. "Near-term valuations were looking stretched. Now, perspective would be drawn from what will happen from the budget speech and in global markets," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. "Also, revenue growth estimates of the government in the budget look tad optimistic given the economy is yet to recover." The benchmark BSE index lost 1.37 percent, or 348.40 points, to end at 25,024.35. The broader NSE index fell 1.43 percent, or 108.15 points, to end at 7,459.60, closing below the psychologically important 7,500 level. It fell 3.76 percent for the week, matching its worst weekly fall in March 2013. Among blue chips, Housing Development Finance Corp fell 3.3 percent while Reliance Industries was down 3.1 percent. The BSE capital goods index slumped 4.8 percent. Larsen & Toubro lost 4.9 percent while Bharat Heavy Electricals slumped 8.4 percent. Banks also fell on potential losses on bond portfolios after the 10-year yield hit its highest level since May 21. The NSE sub-index for banks slumped 2.5 percent. State Bank of India fell 4.7 percent while HDFC Bank lost 1.4 percent. IDFC, which is seen as one of the biggest beneficiaries from the budget, also fell 2 percent on profit-taking after rising 8.7 percent in the previous session. However, defensives gained on some churning from high-beta stocks amid heavy falls. ITC rose 1.1 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained 2.5 percent. Software stocks gained after Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 21.6 percent increase in quarterly net profit, beating estimates. Infosys shares gained 1 percent, Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.8 percent, Wipro ended up 1.5 percent, HCL Technologies advanced 2 percent, and Tech Mahindra ended 1.4 percent higher. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro steadies after dip on Portuguese bank nerves * Oil heads for 3rd weekly loss, Brent stays above $108 * European markets settle after Portugal-led rout * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)