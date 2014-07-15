* BSE index gains 0.89 pct; NSE ends 0.97 pct higher
* India govt considers selling $3 billion stake in ONGC
* Infrastructure stocks recover from last week's falls
* Jain Irrigation gains after Mankekar buys nearly 2 pct
stake
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 15 Indian shares rose about 1
percent on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak as
rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank surged after
consumer inflation in June slowed to the lowest since the
figures were published in January 2012.
Data late on Monday showed India's retail inflation eased in
June to 7.31 percent from a year earlier after the new
government curbed farm exports. However, analysts said the
central bank was unlikely to cut interest rates in the near term
due to concerns that drought would damage summer crops.
Traders said recent declines in shares that dragged the NSE
index down 4.5 percent since hitting a record high on
July 8 had also provided attractive entry point.
"Markets saw some inflation numbers led bottom fishing.
India remains a buy on dips market. Now is the time to pick up
some of the high quality stocks that slipped earlier," said G.
Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund
advisory firm.
The broader NSE index rose 0.97 percent, or 72.50
points, to end at 7,526.65, after slumping to over five-week low
in the previous session.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.89 percent, or
221.67 points, to end at 25,228.65.
ICICI Bank rose 3.8 percent, while Axis Bank rose
2.8 percent.
Among state-run lenders, State Bank of India surged
4.4 percent and Bank of Baroda rose 4.1 percent.
SBI gains were also attributed partly to the bank reducing
interest rates on its bulk and retail term deposits.
In other interest rate sensitive stocks, IDFC
rose 1.8 percent and DLF advanced 3 percent.
In auto stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra rose 2.9
percent and Bajaj Auto ended up 1.3 percent.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 1.4 percent as zinc
prices are near a three-year high, traders said.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 2.5 percent on
continued hopes that the government would sell a stake in the
state oil firm.
The government will decide next month on the sale of a $3
billion stake, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing a senior oil
ministry official.
India's infrastructure and capital goods companies gained
after last week's falls were seen as excessive, traders said.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd gained 2.3 percent, while
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rose 3.5 percent.
GMR Infrastructure Ltd gained 2.8 percent after
falling 17.7 percent in the previous week, while GVK Power and
Infrastructure Ltd, which fell 14.6 percent last week,
rose 3.6 percent.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd gained 2.2 percent
after billionaire investor Shivanand Shankar Mankekar bought a
1.86 percent stake, or 8.26 million shares, in the company
during the April-June quarter, according to exchange data.
However among stocks that fell, cigarette maker ITC Ltd
declined 0.8 percent on profit-taking after rising over
9 percent since its June lows.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen slips after BOJ caution on growth
* Brent slips towards $106 as Libya, Iraq concerns ease
* Stocks, bonds edge up after Draghi, data eyed
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
(Editing by Anand Basu)