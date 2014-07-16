* BSE index gains 1.27 pct; NSE ends 1.3 pct higher
* IDFC gains, HDFC falls on infra bond norms
* NIIT Tech slumps after earnings halve
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 16 Indian shares rose over 1
percent on Wednesday, gaining for the second consecutive
session, as lenders and infrastructure-related companies such as
IDFC Ltd surged after the central bank exempted
long-term bonds raised for the sector from reserve requirements.
The gains on Wednesday allowed the NSE index to
recover all of its falls after the budget was unveiled on July
10 when Finance Minister first announced the country's measures
to boost the infrastructure sector.
Some disappointment that the government had not announced any
major measures had sparked a bout of profit-taking but analysts
say sentiment for shares remain supportive given expectations
for reforms in months ahead and improving economic data.
Data on Wednesday showed India's exports in June rose 10.22
percent from a year earlier, helped by a pickup in external
demand and a weak currency, although the overall trade deficit
data came in slightly above market expectations.
"Undercurrent is very strong. We have seen an improvement in
the domestic macro situation, which is very positive. Also,
there were no funding avenues for capital hungry infrastructure
sector and RBI's move is in the right direction," said Daljeet S
Kohli, head of research at brokerage, IndiaNivesh.
The broader NSE index rose 1.3 percent, or 97.75
points, to end at 7,624.4, to mark its highest close since July
7, when it closed at a record high.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.27 percent, or
321.07 points, to end at 25,549.72, to mark its highest close
since July 8.
Both the indexes also decisively closed above their
technically important 20-day exponential moving average raising
hopes for more gains.
Gains in lenders and infrastructure shares were sparked
after the Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines exempting
bonds for the sector from reserve requirements.
IDFC jumped 8.8 percent as the infrastructure lender that
obtained a banking license in April, is seen as one of the main
beneficiaries of the measures.
Among lenders, ICICI Bank rose 4.8 percent, and
Axis Bank added 3.2 percent while State Bank of India
gained 2.2 percent.
In housing developers, Jaypee Infratech rose 20
percent, hitting its maximum daily limit, DLF Ltd
gained 5.8 percent and Unitech Ltd advanced 7 percent
after funds for affordable housing were included as part of the
bond reserve exemptions.
Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd gained 3.9 percent
after the company said late on Tuesday that its board is meeting
on Friday to consider the fund-raising proposals, including a
rights issue.
Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 4.4 percent after
Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy" from
"underperform," citing better outlook for aluminium prices and
lower capital expenditure by the company in the coming years.
However, NIIT Technologies Ltd slumped 7.5
percent, adding to its 11.8 percent fall on Tuesday after the
company's April-June profit halved to 448.2 million rupees ($7.5
million) due to spending cuts at two major U.S.-based clients.
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd fell 0.2
percent on worries the lender will be impacted by more
aggressive pricing on loans by banks because of the RBI's
measures while competition to raise long-term bonds could push
up long-term rates.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Aussie, kiwi struggle on questions about China
* Oil edges up on China growth, demand figures
* China growth data lifts Europe shares
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
(Editing by Anand Basu)