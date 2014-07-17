* NSE ends 0.21 pct higher; BSE index gains 0.04 pct
* Crompton Greaves jumps on demerger proposal
* Mahindra and Mahindra slumps after block deals
* Strides Arcolab gains; Mankekar raises stake to 4.7 pct
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 17 Indian shares rose for a third
straight session on Thursday as lenders such as Kotak Mahindra
Bank extended gains on upbeat sentiment as the central
bank exempted long-term bonds for the infrastructure sector from
reserve requirements.
Also, overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 6.21
billion rupees ($103.5 million) on Wednesday, provisional
exchange data showed.
Sentiment also got a boost as the monsoon rains were 15
percent below average in the past week, against 41 percent below
average rainfall in the previous week, the weather office data
showed.
Broader gains were although capped on caution ahead of key
earnings such as from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd due
later in the day and Reliance Industries Ltd on
Saturday.
"Markets are likely to trade range-bound in the short term.
Corporate earnings are the immediate trigger and there would be
stock-specific movements. There could be some profit booking in
select stocks, however, long-term trend is still bullish," said
Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at KJMC Capital
Markets.
The broader NSE index rose 0.21 percent, or 16.05
points, to end at 7,640.45, marking its second straight highest
close since July 7, when it hit a record closing high.
The benchmark BSE index edged up 0.04 percent, or
11.44 points, to end at 25,561.16.
Kotak Mahindra Bank ended 3.4 percent higher, while State
Bank of India Ltd rose 1 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it will allow
long-term bonds raised by banks for infrastructure lending to be
exempted from mandatory reserve requirements, in line with the
government's announcement in the federal budget last week.
Kotak also gained after raising foreign institutional
investment limit to 40 percent.
Defensive stocks also rose on caution ahead of key earnings.
In healthcare shares, Lupin Ltd gained 2.6 percent
while Cipla Ltd rose 1.1 percent.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd also rose 1.4 percent
after the company said it plans to set up a new manufacturing
facility in the United States.
Strides Arcolab Ltd gained 1.9 percent after
investor Shivanand Shankar Mankekar raised his stake in the
company to 4.7 percent in the June quarter from 1.26 percent
held earlier, according to exchange data.
Indian power equipment maker Crompton Greaves Ltd
jumped 13.3 percent after proposing to demerge its consumer
products business unit into a separate listed company, the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
However, IDFC Ltd fell 2.4 percent on
profit-taking, after the Indian infrastructure lender rallied
8.8 percent in the previous session. Also hurting shares was a
statement by the Reserve Bank of India late Wednesday that the
company had agreed to cut its overseas investment limit.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd fell 3.1 percent after
11.8 million shares changed hands in twenty-four block deals on
the BSE exchange on Thursday morning, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Bajaj Auto Ltd fell 2.3 percent after India's
second-largest motorcycle maker, reported a flat quarterly
profit, lagging expectations, hurt by sluggish sales volumes in
the domestic market.
Tata Consultancy Services also fell 0.8 percent ahead of its
April-June results due later in the day.
Reliance Industries shares ended 0.7 percent lower ahead of
its quarterly results on Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)