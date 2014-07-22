* BSE index gains 1.2 pct; NSE ends 1.1 pct higher * Telecom stocks gain on spectrum rules, Idea results * Consensus bullishness biggest risk to Indian shares - BofA * Thermax shares post biggest single-day fall since Dec 2008 By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 22 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, approaching their record highs hit earlier this month after telecom stocks surged following Idea Cellular' better-than-expected earnings while stronger Asian shares also bolstered sentiment. Gains were also helped after energy conglomerate Reliance Industries rallied for a second day after its quarterly earnings out on Saturday beat estimates. Indian shares gained for the sixth consecutive session, helped by buying from foreign investors. Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.61 billion rupees ($26.73 million) on Monday, marking inflows of $539.4 million over four consecutive days of buying, exchange and regulatory data showed. Asian shares gained as well on Tuesday, helped by the first signs of cooperation from Ukraine's pro-Russian separatists over the downed Malaysian Airlines plane. "Markets have digested pre-budget expectations and post-budget worries. Now, the focus would be on flows and delivery of earnings," said Vijay Kedia, managing director at Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd. The broader NSE index rose 1.1 percent, or 83.65 points, to end at 7,767.85. The index is not too far from its record high of 7,808.85 hit on July 8, a couple of days before the new government's maiden budget. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.21 percent, or 310.63 points, to end at 26,025.80, closing above the psychologically important 26,000 level. Telecom stocks rose after Idea Cellular Ltd's April-June profit beat estimates while sector regulator's guidelines for mobile phone spectrum sharing also helped sentiment. Bharti Airtel Ltd and Idea Cellular rose 5 percent each, while Reliance Communications ended 3.9 percent higher. Reliance Industries rose 3.3 percent, adding to Monday's 2.14 percent gain after its April-June earnings on Saturday beat estimates . Asian Paints Ltd rose 1.7 percent after the company said its June-quarter profit rose by 23 percent to 3.39 billion rupees. Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 2.4 percent after aluminium prices hit a 16-month high. Exide Industries Ltd jumped 4.5 percent after the industrial and automotive battery maker reported late on Monday that April-June earnings rose 17 percent to 1.85 billion rupees ($30.73 million), beating some analysts' estimates. Indoco Remedies Ltd surged 18.7 percent after the company said on Monday that the U.S. drug regulator had approved the company's sterile and solid dosage manufacturing plants located in the state of Goa, paving the way for its ophthalmic product launches in the United State. However, among stocks that fell, Thermax Ltd plunged 8.4 percent, its biggest single-day fall since December 2008 after traders said lower margin in the energy segment weighed on its quarterly earnings. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar index rises to 6-week high * Oil steadies around $108; focus on Ukraine * Europe rebounds on Ukraine * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)