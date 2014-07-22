* BSE index gains 1.2 pct; NSE ends 1.1 pct higher
* Telecom stocks gain on spectrum rules, Idea results
* Consensus bullishness biggest risk to Indian shares - BofA
* Thermax shares post biggest single-day fall since Dec 2008
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 22 Indian shares rose more than 1
percent on Tuesday, approaching their record highs hit earlier
this month after telecom stocks surged following Idea Cellular'
better-than-expected earnings while stronger Asian shares also
bolstered sentiment.
Gains were also helped after energy conglomerate Reliance
Industries rallied for a second day after its
quarterly earnings out on Saturday beat estimates.
Indian shares gained for the sixth consecutive session,
helped by buying from foreign investors.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.61 billion
rupees ($26.73 million) on Monday, marking inflows of $539.4
million over four consecutive days of buying, exchange and
regulatory data showed.
Asian shares gained as well on Tuesday, helped by the first
signs of cooperation from Ukraine's pro-Russian separatists over
the downed Malaysian Airlines plane.
"Markets have digested pre-budget expectations and
post-budget worries. Now, the focus would be on flows and
delivery of earnings," said Vijay Kedia, managing director at
Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd.
The broader NSE index rose 1.1 percent, or 83.65
points, to end at 7,767.85.
The index is not too far from its record high of 7,808.85
hit on July 8, a couple of days before the new government's
maiden budget.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.21 percent, or
310.63 points, to end at 26,025.80, closing above the
psychologically important 26,000 level.
Telecom stocks rose after Idea Cellular Ltd's
April-June profit beat estimates while sector regulator's
guidelines for mobile phone spectrum sharing also helped
sentiment.
Bharti Airtel Ltd and Idea Cellular rose
5 percent each, while Reliance Communications ended
3.9 percent higher.
Reliance Industries rose 3.3 percent, adding to Monday's
2.14 percent gain after its April-June earnings on Saturday beat
estimates .
Asian Paints Ltd rose 1.7 percent after the
company said its June-quarter profit rose by 23 percent to 3.39
billion rupees.
Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 2.4 percent after
aluminium prices hit a 16-month high.
Exide Industries Ltd jumped 4.5 percent after the
industrial and automotive battery maker reported late on Monday
that April-June earnings rose 17 percent to 1.85 billion rupees
($30.73 million), beating some analysts' estimates.
Indoco Remedies Ltd surged 18.7 percent after the
company said on Monday that the U.S. drug regulator had approved
the company's sterile and solid dosage manufacturing plants
located in the state of Goa, paving the way for its ophthalmic
product launches in the United State.
However, among stocks that fell, Thermax Ltd
plunged 8.4 percent, its biggest single-day fall since December
2008 after traders said lower margin in the energy segment
weighed on its quarterly earnings.
