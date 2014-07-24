* BSE index gains 0.48 pct; NSE ends 0.45 pct higher * Metal shares up after strong China factory data * Insurers gain after cabinet approves FDI hike By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 24 Indian shares rose to record highs on Thursday after cabinet approval for a higher foreign direct investment limit in insurance and a rejig in foreign debt limits reinforced optimism about the government's reform agenda. The BSE index rose to a life high of 26,292.66, surpassing its previous record high of 26,190.44 hit on July 8, while the NSE index hit a new peak for a second straight session at 7,835.65. Gains were also underpinned by higher emerging equities which hovered near 17-month highs after a private survey showed surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data, boosting blue-chips such as HDFC Bank. The broader index rose 5.1 percent in the last eight consecutive sessions of gains compared to a 2 percent rise in the MSCI Asia Pacific Ex Japan index in the same period. Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.52 billion rupees ($108.81 million) on Wednesday, totalling inflows of $723.80 million over six consecutive days of buying, and nearly $12 billion in 2014 so far, exchange and regulatory data showed. "Foreign investor interest is already high and the government is doing a lot of reforms to revive the economy. Monsoon progress and RBI (Reserve Bank of India) review in August are next on radar," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.48 percent, or 124.52 points, to end at 26,271.85, while the broader NSE index gained 0.45 percent, or 34.85 points, to end at 7,830.60. Insurers gained after the cabinet approved raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 49 percent from 26 percent. The hike now needs to be approved by parliament. Reliance Capital Ltd gained 4.1 percent, while Max India Ltd ended up 0.7 percent. Expectations of reforms were reinforced after India on Wednesday allowed foreign fund managers to hold more government bonds by tweaking the amount that foreign institutional investors can buy while keeping the overall limit in debt markets intact. Blue-chips rose tracking higher Asian shares. HDFC Bank rose 0.7 percent, while ITC ended higher 0.8 percent. Indian metal companies surged after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese manufacturing. Tata Steel Ltd rose 2.4 percent and JSW Steel Ltd ended higher 3 percent. Hindalco Industries rose 2.2 percent, while National Aluminium Co Ltd advanced 2.4 percent. Bank of Baroda rose 3.4 percent, adding to Wednesday's 2.6 percent gain after the central bank removed the stock from its caution list, making it eligible to be bought by foreign investors in the primary and secondary markets. However, Ipca Laboratories Ltd slumped 13.3 percent after the company said it has voluntarily halted shipments to the United States from one of its drug ingredient manufacturing plants after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Cairn India shares slumped 6.7 percent on the company's $1.25 billion loan facility to parent group Vedanta Group, of which $800 million was disbursed in the first quarter, Jefferies said in a note. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro inches up from 8-month low on upbeat data * Brent holds steady above $108 * Euro gets lift from business activity data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)