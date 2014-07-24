* BSE index gains 0.48 pct; NSE ends 0.45 pct higher
* Metal shares up after strong China factory data
* Insurers gain after cabinet approves FDI hike
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 24 Indian shares rose to record
highs on Thursday after cabinet approval for a higher foreign
direct investment limit in insurance and a rejig in foreign debt
limits reinforced optimism about the government's reform agenda.
The BSE index rose to a life high of 26,292.66,
surpassing its previous record high of 26,190.44 hit on July 8,
while the NSE index hit a new peak for a second straight
session at 7,835.65.
Gains were also underpinned by higher emerging equities
which hovered near 17-month highs after a private survey showed
surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data, boosting
blue-chips such as HDFC Bank.
The broader index rose 5.1 percent in the last eight
consecutive sessions of gains compared to a 2 percent rise in
the MSCI Asia Pacific Ex Japan index in the same
period.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.52 billion
rupees ($108.81 million) on Wednesday, totalling inflows of
$723.80 million over six consecutive days of buying, and nearly
$12 billion in 2014 so far, exchange and regulatory data showed.
"Foreign investor interest is already high and the
government is doing a lot of reforms to revive the economy.
Monsoon progress and RBI (Reserve Bank of India) review in
August are next on radar," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief
investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.48 percent, or
124.52 points, to end at 26,271.85, while the broader NSE index
gained 0.45 percent, or 34.85 points, to end at
7,830.60.
Insurers gained after the cabinet approved raising the
foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to
49 percent from 26 percent. The hike now needs to be approved by
parliament.
Reliance Capital Ltd gained 4.1 percent, while Max
India Ltd ended up 0.7 percent.
Expectations of reforms were reinforced after India on
Wednesday allowed foreign fund managers to hold more government
bonds by tweaking the amount that foreign institutional
investors can buy while keeping the overall limit in debt
markets intact.
Blue-chips rose tracking higher Asian shares. HDFC Bank rose
0.7 percent, while ITC ended higher 0.8 percent.
Indian metal companies surged after a surprisingly strong
reading on Chinese manufacturing.
Tata Steel Ltd rose 2.4 percent and JSW Steel Ltd
ended higher 3 percent.
Hindalco Industries rose 2.2 percent, while
National Aluminium Co Ltd advanced 2.4 percent.
Bank of Baroda rose 3.4 percent, adding to
Wednesday's 2.6 percent gain after the central bank removed the
stock from its caution list, making it eligible to be bought by
foreign investors in the primary and secondary markets.
However, Ipca Laboratories Ltd slumped 13.3
percent after the company said it has voluntarily halted
shipments to the United States from one of its drug ingredient
manufacturing plants after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Cairn India shares slumped 6.7 percent on the
company's $1.25 billion loan facility to parent group Vedanta
Group, of which $800 million was disbursed in the first quarter,
Jefferies said in a note.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)