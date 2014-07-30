* BSE index gains 0.37 percent, NSE index up 0.55 pct
* Telecom, pharma stocks gain; L&T falls on earnings
* Investors cautious ahead of the derivatives contract
expiry
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, July 30 Indian shares rose on Wednesday,
snapping a two-session losing streak as blue-chips such as
Bharti Airtel Ltd, Lupin Ltd and Dr Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd gained after their earnings beat
estimates.
Not all companies beat profits. Larsen & Toubro Ltd
slumped after its earnings disappointed investors,
sparking rating downgrades from Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.
Broader gains were also capped amid caution ahead of the
monthly derivatives contract expiry due on Thursday, with
investors also awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting later in the day.
"There is some caution ahead of derivatives expiry. But the
overall trend remains positive. There could be stock-specific
movements like that happened today, based on corporate
earnings," said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at
KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.37 percent at
26,087.42, while the broader NSE index ended 0.55
percent higher at 7,791.40.
Bharti Airtel rose 5.4 percent to the highest level since
February 2012 after its June-quarter net profit adjusted for
exceptional items, including tax provisions, beat estimates.
Drug makers also rose on better-than-expected profits. Dr.
Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rose 1.9 percent after posting a 52
percent surge in its quarterly net profit from a year earlier.
Lupin Ltd rose 4.9 percent after reporting a
higher-than-expected profit, helped mainly by higher sales in
the United States and India, and lower expenses.
ITC Ltd gained 0.6 percent after posting a
better-than-expected 25 percent rise in quarterly sales as
demand for smaller and cheaper cigarettes grew and its consumer
goods business put in a stronger performance.
However, Larsen & Toubro fell after the company's earnings
missed some analysts' estimates. L&T shares ended 7.1 percent
lower, marking their biggest single-day fall since July 2013.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)