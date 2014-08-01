* BSE index falls 1.6 pct; NSE ends 1.5 pct lower
* FII selling of Indian stocks on Thursday biggest in a
month
* POLL-India's central bank seen keeping policy rate steady
until Q1 2015
* Maruti surges on higher-than-expected monthly sales
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Aug 1 India's NSE index fell 1.5 percent
on Friday, marking its biggest single-day fall in nearly 3-1/2
weeks as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries
slumped tracking weaker global markets ahead of U.S. jobs data
later in the session.
While encouraging for the global economy at large, strong
U.S. employment data would strengthen the case for an early
interest rate hike by the Fed, whose monetary largesse has
helped fuel a 45 percent rally in global stocks over the past
two years.
This caution was magnified in India after overseas investors
sold shares worth 16.54 billion rupees ($273.2 million) on
Thursday, their biggest single-day selling since July 2,
according to provisional exchange data.
Markets virtually ignored a private survey on Friday showing
factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in 17 months in
July and data late on Thursday showing annual infrastructure
sector growth hit a nine-month high in June.
Caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review
on Tuesday, its first since the new government's budget, where
it is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged, weighed
as well.
"Global risk is weighing but India remains on an uptrend.
Expectations for at least a dovish stance by RBI have also
grown, so buy on dips," said Deven Choksey, managing director at
K R Choksey Securities.
The broader NSE index closed 1.54 percent, or 118.70
points, lower at 7,602.60 after going below the psychologically
important 7,600 level during the day.
The benchmark BSE index lost 1.6 percent, or 414.13
points, to end at 25,480.84.
Both the indexes marked their biggest single-day fall since
July 8, retreating from the record highs hit last week.
Blue-chips led the fall with Reliance Industries down 3
percent and Housing Development Finance Corp lower 2.7
percent.
Cigarette maker ITC fell 1.8 percent, while HDFC
Bank ended down 2.2 percent.
Among other blue-chips, Tata Motors fell 1.5
percent and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries lost 2.8
percent.
Tech Mahindra Ltd ended down 1.1 percent after
April-June-quarter net profit lagged estimates.
Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd slumped 10.1
percent after posting a wider net loss for the June quarter.
However, among stocks that gained, Maruti Suzuki India
rose 2.5 percent after July sales beat analyst
expectations.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)