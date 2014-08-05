* BSE index gains 0.72 pct; NSE index adds 0.82 pct
* Auto, real-estate stocks gain after RBI policy review
* Overseas investors turn buyers on Monday
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Aug 5 Indian shares gained for a second
consecutive session after the central bank lowered minimum bond
holding requirements for lenders to spur investment, sending
blue-chips such as mortgage lender HDFC and Tata
Motors higher.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its key policy repo rate
unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but cut the statutory
liquidity ratio by half a percentage point to 22.0 percent of
deposits, effective from Aug. 9.
Sentiment was got a boost after overseas investors, who were
supporting a 22.9 percent rally in India's broader NSE index so
far this year, turned buyers on Monday after selling $494.7
million worth of Indian shares in the previous three sessions.
Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth $61.10 million
on Monday, exchange and regulatory data showed.
"RBI policy was quite pragmatic one and is anticipating a
growth revival. The focus is shifting from just inflation
management to facilitate revival of growth in the economy. And
the market has taken it in its full-sense," said Deven Choksey,
managing director at KR Choksey Securities.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.72 percent to
25,908.01 points, while the broader NSE index added 0.82
percent to 7,746.55 points.
Hopes that increased lending after the RBI measures would
help spur investment lifted some blue-chips.
Auto stocks were among the leading gainers. Mahindra and
Mahindra Ltd gained 3.8 percent, while Bajaj Auto Ltd
closed up 3.2 percent and Tata Motors Ltd
added 2.3 percent.
Real-estate stocks also gained. DLF Ltd was up 2.2
percent while Unitech Ltd added 6.6 percent.
Lenders also rose, with State Bank of India adding
0.5 percent, Bank of Baroda ending up 1.2 percent and
Union Bank of India closing 1.9 percent higher.
Among other gainers, Cummins India ended 7.04
percent higher as analysts said the company management has
raised revenue guidance.
However, shares in Tata Communications Ltd closed
down 2.4 percent after the company reported a net loss in the
June quarter.
Among other decliners, Petronet LNG fell 4.1,
declining for the second straight day on broker downgrades after
June-quarter earnings lagged some analysts' estimates.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)