* BSE and NSE index end 0.3 pct lower each
* Jubilant Foodworks slumps; same-store sales fall
* Railway-related firms gain on foreign investment hopes
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Aug 7 India's NSE index fell for a
second consecutive session on Thursday to its lowest close in
nearly a week as IT outsourcers such as Infosys fell
after global rival Cognizant cut its annual revenue guidance.
Falls also tracked lower global shares as a Russian troop
build-up on the border with Ukraine and sanctions between the
West and Moscow kept risk appetite in check. [MKTS/GLOB
A sharp slowdown in buying by foreign investors also raised
concerns given they had led shares to record highs as late as
July. Despite buying a net $46.28 million in shares on
Wednesday, they remain net sellers of $361.54 million so far
this month.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday
also reiterated his warnings about the potentially destabilising
impact should iinvestors start bailing out of risky assets,
warning global markets were risking a "crash."
"Local factors are pretty much under control. It's the
global factors that are worrying everybody. One needs to watch
out how Russia, and European issues play out," said Deven
Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities.
The benchmark BSE index lost 0.3 percent to end at
25,589.01.
The broader NSE index fell 0.3 percent to close at
7,649.25.
Both indexes also marked their lowest close since Aug. 1.
IT outsources fell after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
forecast its slowest full-year sales growth in its
20-year history, citing delays in booking revenue from some
large deals.
Infosys fell 1.9 percent, Tata Consultancy Services
lost 1.5 percent, while HCL Technologies ended down
1.9 percent.
Tata Motors fell 1.2 percent on continued worries
about sales in China from unit Jaguar Land Rover.
China's antitrust regulator said on Wednesday it would
punish Audi and Chrysler for monopoly practices, potentially
paving the way for the automakers to be fined up to 10 percent
of their domestic annual sales revenue in the world's biggest
car market.
Among other blue-chips, Sesa Sterlite fell 1.4
percent while Hindustan Unilever ended down 0.8
percent.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd fell 4.2 percent after the
company's June-quarter profit fell.
Traders cited special concerns about a fall of 2.4 percent
in same-store sales from a year earlier.
However, railway wagon and track manufacturers gained after
the cabinet approved a plan to hike foreign investment in
railways.
Texmaco Rail and Engineering gained 3.9 percent,
while Titagarh Wagons ended up 1.3 percent.
MM Forgings Ltd jumped by its daily limit of 20
percent to a record high of 283.65 rupees after the company on
Wednesday posted its highest ever quarterly revenue and profit
in April-June.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)