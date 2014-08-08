* BSE index falls 1.02 pct; NSE ends 1.06 pct lower * NSE index closes below 50-DMA for the first time since Feb * Factory output, inflation data eyed * Hindalco falls; unit Novelis oper profit lags some estimates By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Aug 8 Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday, to mark their third consecutive session of declines, as blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro slumped on global risk aversion after U.S. President Barack Obama authorised targeted air strikes in Iraq. Global shares tumbled on Friday on rising worries of another drawn-out conflict in the region. The broader NSE index also closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Feb. 21, sparking worries of a further sell-off. Also, a hawkish stance by the cental bank in its monetary policy review on Tuesday coupled with sustained selling by overseas investors who are largely responsible for the indexes touching record highs in the previous month, also weighed Foreign investors sold shares worth $11.92 million on Thursday, provision exchange data shows, totalling sales of $321 million in July so far. The falls on Friday sent the NSE index down 0.44 percent, for a second consecutive weekly fall. "People will continue to book profits on reasons like global uncertainty, and valuations, but there wont be a sell-off," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm. The benchmark BSE index lost 1.02 percent, or 259.87 points, to end at 25,329.14, also falling 0.6 percent to mark its second straight weekly fall. The broader NSE index fell 1.06 percent, or 80.70 points, to end at 7,568.55. Blue-chips were among the leading decliners. Larsen & Toubro lost 2.6 percent while HDFC Bank fell 1.9 percent. Among other blue-chips, Sesa Sterlite ended down 5.9 percent while Axis Bank lost 2.7 percent. Reliance Industries fell 0.9 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended 1.5 percent lower. Tata Motors fell 2.1 percent ahead of its April-June earnings on Monday. Hindalco Industries fell 2.7 percent after its unit Novelis Inc's April-June operating profit lagged some estimates, analysts say. Nestle India Ltd fell 0.8 percent after April-June margins disappointed. However, MM Forgings Ltd jumped 13.7 percent adding to its 20 percent gain in the previous session after the company on Wednesday posted its highest ever quarterly revenue and profit in April-June. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen, Swiss franc benefit from Iraq concerns * Oil gains $1 on plans for U.S. air strikes in Iraq * Shares tumble as U.S. authorises air strikes * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Sunil Nair)