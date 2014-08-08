* BSE index falls 1.02 pct; NSE ends 1.06 pct lower
* NSE index closes below 50-DMA for the first time since Feb
* Factory output, inflation data eyed
* Hindalco falls; unit Novelis oper profit lags some
estimates
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Aug 8 Indian shares fell 1 percent on
Friday, to mark their third consecutive session of declines, as
blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro slumped on global
risk aversion after U.S. President Barack Obama authorised
targeted air strikes in Iraq.
Global shares tumbled on Friday on rising worries of another
drawn-out conflict in the region. The broader NSE index
also closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time
since Feb. 21, sparking worries of a further sell-off.
Also, a hawkish stance by the cental bank in its monetary
policy review on Tuesday coupled with sustained selling by
overseas investors who are largely responsible for the indexes
touching record highs in the previous month, also weighed
Foreign investors sold shares worth $11.92 million on
Thursday, provision exchange data shows, totalling sales of $321
million in July so far.
The falls on Friday sent the NSE index down 0.44
percent, for a second consecutive weekly fall.
"People will continue to book profits on reasons like global
uncertainty, and valuations, but there wont be a sell-off," said
G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund
advisory firm.
The benchmark BSE index lost 1.02 percent, or
259.87 points, to end at 25,329.14, also falling 0.6 percent to
mark its second straight weekly fall.
The broader NSE index fell 1.06 percent, or 80.70 points, to
end at 7,568.55.
Blue-chips were among the leading decliners.
Larsen & Toubro lost 2.6 percent while HDFC Bank
fell 1.9 percent.
Among other blue-chips, Sesa Sterlite ended down
5.9 percent while Axis Bank lost 2.7 percent.
Reliance Industries fell 0.9 percent and Oil and
Natural Gas Corp ended 1.5 percent lower.
Tata Motors fell 2.1 percent ahead of its
April-June earnings on Monday.
Hindalco Industries fell 2.7 percent after its
unit Novelis Inc's April-June operating profit lagged
some estimates, analysts say.
Nestle India Ltd fell 0.8 percent after April-June
margins disappointed.
However, MM Forgings Ltd jumped 13.7 percent
adding to its 20 percent gain in the previous session after the
company on Wednesday posted its highest ever quarterly revenue
and profit in April-June.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)