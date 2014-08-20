* BSE index falls 0.4 pct; NSE ends 0.28 pct lower * Pharma shares buck trend, lead gainers * Heavy foreign buying in options points to big move By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Aug 20 India's NSE index edged lower on Wednesday, unable to sustain a rally after hitting a third consecutive record high earlier in session as investors took profits in blue-chips such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp . The falls ended a six-day rally, the longest winning streak since an eight-session run in mid-July. Falls also tracked lower global stocks ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting and the Jackson Hole gathering of central bankers later in the week. A rebound in Brent crude oil from 14-month lows also led to paring of some positions. Still, broader losses were capped as overseas investors continued to be active buyers, especially in derivatives. Foreign funds added 41.22 billion rupees ($677.4 million) in exposure to Indian equity derivatives on Tuesday, exchange data showed. "Indian shares are still good buys given the economic recovery, government's reform talk and the central bank's focus on increasing resilience against an expected rise in U.S. rates," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm. The broader NSE index lost 0.28 percent, or 22.20 points, to end at 7,875.30, after earlier rising as much as 0.32 percent to hit an all-time high of 7,922.70. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.4 percent, or 106.38 points, to end at 26,314.29 after marking its record high of 26,530.67 on Tuesday. Among blue-chips succumbing to profit-taking, ONGC fell 2.6 percent, while Tata Motors ended lower 1.3 percent. ITC Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd both ended down 1.1 percent. Oil marketing companies fell after Brent crude oil rebounded from 14-month lows. Bharat Petroleum Corp lost 1.1 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp was lower 0.8 percent, while Indian Oil Corp ended down 0.9 percent. Indian drugmakers bucked the market trend as investors sought defensives. Ranbaxy Laboratories rose 4.6 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ended higher 4.6 percent after earlier marking an all-time high of 849.80 rupees. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gained 2 percent after a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed key drugs gaining market share in the U.S. market, analysts said. Just Dial gained 2.4 percent on its proposal to raise the foreign investment limit. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar breaks out to 11-month highs, eyes on Fed * Brent crude oil rebounds off 14-month low towards $102 * Stocks halt rally, BoE jolts UK markets * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by)