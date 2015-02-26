BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday, led by profit-taking in software stocks such as Infosys Ltd, while the expiry of February derivative contracts and caution ahead of federal budget on Saturday also weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.9 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.95 percent.
For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade