MUMBAI, March 10 India's BSE index fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, to mark its lowest close in nearly 3-1/2 weeks, on continued worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates by mid-year, dampening appetite for risky assets.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.47 percent, marking its lowest close since Feb. 11.

The 30-share index is now down 4.4 percent from its record high of 30,024.74 hit on March 4.

The NSE index closed 0.51 percent lower.

Falls also tracked losses in regional markets, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.16 percent.

For midday report, see

For stocks, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)